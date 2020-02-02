Best of Weekender: Clean bowled by KL Rahul, diet tips from Rujuta Diwekar, and more

Cricketer KL Rahul has been in the news for all the right and wrong reasons, but his performance on the field in the recent matches has made last year’s controversy a thing of the past. His infamous chat show with fellow teammate Hardik Pandya notwithstanding, the cricketer has bounced back with an incredible run in recent matches.





K L Rahul

Cricket pundits have called his recent performance in New Zealand as “coming of age” after he outclassed the Kiwis in his role as a wicket-keeper batsman, and amassing runs consistently. And now, Rahul has turned into an entrepreneur with a fashion brand called Gully.

He talks about what Gully as a brand seeks to achieve, his recent “good” run in cricket, and how he is looking forward to the IPL this year. Read all this and more in our exclusive interview with this brilliant cricketer.





Ayushmann Khurrana





In a sea of big-ticket blockbusters and movies that basically serve as a celeb launchpad, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has broken free of every typecast.





Consistently, his movies continue to highlight relevant issues - social, political, and cultural - showcasing the many stereotypes that are deep-rooted in India. Whether it is the comical yet stirring Badhai Ho or the genius murder mystery Andhadhun, films starring Khurrana are as critically acclaimed as they are successful. With every role selection, in fact, the actor has proven that one does not need to follow the herd to be successful.

What makes this actor-entrepreneur such a big success? Check out all the life lessons entrepreneurs can learn from his life and career.





Rujuta Diwekar

When celebrity health and exercise expert Rujuta Diwekar came to Bengaluru and took the stage for a presentation on Busting Diet Myths, the ladies in the city arrived in droves for the event. Organised by the FICCI Flo chapter in Bengaluru, her talk was about diet myths, good health, weight loss and fitness. Rujuta began by telling the audience to get rid of their weighing machines.





According to her, it is important not to obsess about numbers as fitness is something that empowers you to stand on your own feet and feel the weight of your own thoughts and aspirations.





From calorie counting to eating local food, watching crop cycles, and eating according to the climate, Rujuta had plenty of advice for her fans. What’s more, they could get a personally autographed copy of her latest book, 12-week Fitness Project.

Don’t miss reading all her tips and advice on diets in our report of her talk that was held at Taj Vivanta in Bengaluru last week.





Here are some of the best non-fiction books of 2020





Has Marie Kondo changed your life? Her new book will change the way you work as well.





As we bid adieu to January, it is time to take a look at all the delectable reads hot off the press or soon to be out from the publishing world this year. Here’s our list of five non-fiction titles that are the much-anticipated releases of 2020. We have rounded up the best of the lot.

Check out all our recommendations and add them to your wish list or your pre-order basket online.





Galway, Ireland

Are you interested in visiting the Buddhist temples, imperial palaces, and Shinto shrines of Japan? Or would you be interested in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, which is Israel’s hub for business, arts, and entertainment and is a Unesco World Heritage Site?





Be it two-day breaks, long weekends, or week-long sojourns, getaways and vacation plans are always on top of the mind. As you make your holiday itinerary for the year, check out our top seven travel holiday destinations to put on your 'wander-list' in 2020. These are places that should be on top of your must-see destinations of the year.

Don’t miss our lowdown on the top international city destinations you must explore in 2020.





Akshay Narvekar

Is your favourite author Tom Clancy? Do you love the fictional character Jason Bourne? Do you consider Elon Musk as your hero in real life? Is your greatest regret not having spent more time with your maternal grandparents?





If so, you would find a soulmate in Akshay Narvekar who is the founder of Bombay Shirt Company, India’s first online custom-made shirt brand. His business has now expanded to include numerous brick-and-mortar stores across India and internationally. Akshay believes that one’s fashion choices should express one’s personality and that everybody should be able to channel their personal aesthetic into what they wear.

As for his life motto, which is a quote by Oscar Wilde, he believes that “you should love being yourself as everyone else is already taken”. This maxim, he believes, is the best advice to help you achieve your highest potential.

Don’t miss his responses to Proust questionnaire where he talks about his greatest loves, his treasured possessions, his regrets, and much more.







