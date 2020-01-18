Looking for a career in law? Take up legal counselling and help corporates with these openings

If you are a talented lawyer and know your way through commercial and corporate laws, become a legal advisor through these openings

By Swetha M
18th Jan 2020
Every successful company has a legal advisor backing them for their smooth functioning. A legal advisor is an in-house lawyer, specialised in a specific area of law, employed by large companies and organisations to provide legal advice and services to the organisation and its employees.


They ensure business transactions are in order and help in balancing between corporate laws and the company’s laws. They not only help in any legal proceedings of the company, but strive to prevent legal proceedings.


If you are looking to make the next move in your legal career, YourStory has curated a list of job openings for legal advisors.


Legal Advisor

Desk Nine Private Limited

Experience needed: 1-3 years


The company is on the lookout for a legal advisor with exceptional communication skills. They will be responsible in drafting contracts, MoUs, and tender documents. They are expected to review, negotiate, and automate contracts and should maintain the annual filings and compliances. Candidates with a specific focus on corporate law and experience in drafting agreements and conveyancing are suitable for this role.


For more information, click here.

Legal Advisor

Electrobrain Modern Technologies Private Limited

Experience needed: 2-7 years


The company is looking for an experienced legal advisor who can review the existing company legal policies and effectively find areas for improvement. They will have to monitor the compliance of key provisions in agreements and help manage the Trademark. They should review and draft legal agreements and issue debt collection letters to defaulting customers.


For more information, click here.

Legal Counsel

Qubole

Experience needed: 4-6 years


Qubole is looking for their first lawyer at their Bengaluru office. The successful candidate will work closely and report to the head of legal for Qubole in the US. They must review, advise, and negotiate commercial contracts governed by the US laws. They will be responsible for shaping and improving the company’s legal processes for a better scale. Candidates with prior strong experience in working for commercial matters would be their ideal choice.


For more information, click here.

Legal Counsel

Tala

Experience needed: 3-5 years


Tala is searching for a dynamic all-star attorney who will serve as the primary lawyer for the company. They will manage corporate governance and compliance, negotiate commercial agreements, and handle transactions. They will collaborate with the US legal team to manage Tala’s regulatory compliance, licensing and registration obligations. They must work closely with and advise to the business teams in Tala’s Bangalore office. They will also interact with Reserve Bank of India and other government regulatory bodies as needed.


For more information, click here.

Legal Counsel

Flipkart

Experience needed: 3-5 years


Flipkart is on the lookout for a legal counsel who can draft, review, negotiate, and execute commercial agreements and documents. Selected candidates should provide advisory to business partners on commercial/ business projects related to Supply Chain and Online Marketplace. They must institutionalise best legal practices to increase efficiency. They will be responsible to streamline generic documentation work and establish timelines. Demonstrated working experience in property laws, corporate laws and contract drafting is a must.


For more information, click here.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


