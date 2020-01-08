Mantra Capital launches $60M early-stage fund to invest in Indian, US startups

This cross-border venture capital fund seeks to invest in startups which have the potential to create deep impact solutions on society through technology

By Thimmaya Poojary
8th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mantra Capital, a cross-border early-stage venture capital fund, has launched its operations with a maiden fund of $60 million to invest in startups located in the US and India.


Founded by Jay Krishnan, Srikanth Chintalapati, and Kevin Jacobs, Mantra Capital follows the core investing theme of “deep tech for human good”. The VC fund will primarily invest at the Seed and pre-series A stage. The three specific themes of Mantra Capital will be: ‘What we eat’, ‘Where we live’ and ‘How we thrive.’


The founders of the VC fund felt there was a need for investments into startups, which have a deep impact on the society.


Mantra Capital

Mantra Capital Partners (from left): Jay Krishnan, Srikanth Chintalapathi and Kevin Jacobs

Also Read

These 5 startups are bootstrapped yet profitable, without having to seek venture capital


The ticket size of Mantra Capital’s investment will range from $0.5 million to $1 million, and the focus sectors will be food, agritech, healthtech. Besides, it will also look at startups, which leverages technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, photonics, and robotics.


Mantra Capital has already raised $24 million out of its planned size of $60 million, and plans to close the fund by the end of this year.


Jay Krishnan, Partner, Mantra Capital, said, “We see the need to re-envision a new playbook for venture capital. We have leveraged the existing best practices to assist entrepreneurs. Mantra Capital’s fund will focus on scaling innovative solutions that have rapid acceleration potential and can solve problems locally with a massive global impact. We are uniquely positioned to execute this game plan and maximise returns to our investors.”


Given the cross-border intent of Mantra Capital, the VC fund will also act as a platform for increased collaboration of startups between India and the US.


Mantra Capital will provide offshore venture services and managed services to global startups. Also, venture services will scout and curate the US and Indian startups for corporate innovation scaling programmes that will be launched in the second quarter of 2020. Mantra Capital will be partnering with global corporates and global accelerators that will help startups’ Go-to-Market.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Funding in 2019: How Indian startups attracted investments despite several challenges


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] SaaS startup HighRadius becomes 2020's first unicorn, raises $125M in Series B from ICONIQ Capital, others

Thimmaya Poojary

Meet the four startups that are making it big by bootstrapping

Rashi Varshney

CES 2020: Samsung unveils 'Ballie' robot, AR glasses as it heralds a new decade it calls the ‘Age of Experience’

Tenzin Pema

[Funding alert] Rage Coffee gets funding from TV actor Rannvijay Singh, Refex Capital, Keiretsu Forum, others

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
At CES 2020, tech giants unveil the future of gadgets (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

GDP growth seen slipping to 11-yr low of 5pc this fiscal: Govt data

Press Trust of India

TikTok expands community guidelines to bring greater transparency for users

Press Trust of India

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 Cr to banks

Press Trust of India

PhonePe launches new savings product ‘Liquid Fund’ for users on the platform

Tarush Bhalla

QR code facility for voters to be in 11 assembly constituencies in Delhi

Press Trust of India

Technological innovation a key driver to boost economy: Venkaiah Naidu

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore