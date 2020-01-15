McDonald's India partners with Zomato for food delivery in Northern and Eastern regions

McDonald's India on Wednesday said it has partnered with online restaurant guide, food ordering and delivery platform Zomato for further expanding the availability and accessibility of McDelivery for the Northern and Eastern region.





Customers in North and East India will now be able to order McDonald's food items on Zomato, and get it delivered to their doorsteps. The service will be available through more than 125 McDonald's restaurants in the region, the company said in a statement.





"We are excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on Zomato, one of India's leading online food delivery platforms, making it even more convenient for them to enjoy their favourite McDonald's menu items," said Rudra Kishore Sen, Senior Director – Operations and Training, McDonald's India North and East.









Zomato's live order-tracking feature is streamlined with in-restaurant operation to provide the best experience for diners by delivering their food as hot and fresh as possible, the statement said.





"It is absolutely wonderful to partner with a brand that revolutionised the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment in our country," Zomato Food Delivery – Chief Operating Officer Mohit Sardana said.





McDonald's restaurants in North and East India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd.





In March 2019, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) acquired AI-powered platform Dynamic Yield in an agreement that’s being touted its biggest in decades.





Media reports suggested that this deal is worth $300 million, touted to be the 'biggest deal' for the company in decades.





Israel-based Dynamic Yield, which works in personalisation and decision logic technology, will help the American fast food chain to build on its technology for growth.





Recently, Indian foodtech unicorn Zomato has raised $150 million as a part of a fresh fund raise from existing investor, Ant Financial. Post this funding, the total valuation of the company stands at around $3 billion.





This funding is a part of Zomato’s larger $500 million fund raise, which the startup is looking to close before the end of this quarter.





