McDonald's India partners with Zomato for food delivery in Northern and Eastern regions

Customers in North and East India will now be able to order McDonald's food items on Zomato, and get it delivered to their doorsteps.

By Press Trust of India
15th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

McDonald's India on Wednesday said it has partnered with online restaurant guide, food ordering and delivery platform Zomato for further expanding the availability and accessibility of McDelivery for the Northern and Eastern region.


Customers in North and East India will now be able to order McDonald's food items on Zomato, and get it delivered to their doorsteps. The service will be available through more than 125 McDonald's restaurants in the region, the company said in a statement.


"We are excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on Zomato, one of India's leading online food delivery platforms, making it even more convenient for them to enjoy their favourite McDonald's menu items," said Rudra Kishore Sen, Senior Director – Operations and Training, McDonald's India North and East.


Mc Donald
Also Read

McDonald’s acquires AI startup Dynamic Yield in its 'biggest deal' in decades


Zomato's live order-tracking feature is streamlined with in-restaurant operation to provide the best experience for diners by delivering their food as hot and fresh as possible, the statement said.


"It is absolutely wonderful to partner with a brand that revolutionised the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment in our country," Zomato Food Delivery – Chief Operating Officer Mohit Sardana said.


McDonald's restaurants in North and East India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd.


In March 2019, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) acquired AI-powered platform Dynamic Yield in an agreement that’s being touted its biggest in decades.


Media reports suggested that this deal is worth $300 million, touted to be the 'biggest deal' for the company in decades.


Israel-based Dynamic Yield, which works in personalisation and decision logic technology, will help the American fast food chain to build on its technology for growth.


Recently, Indian foodtech unicorn Zomato has raised $150 million as a part of a fresh fund raise from existing investor, Ant Financial. Post this funding, the total valuation of the company stands at around $3 billion.


This funding is a part of Zomato’s larger $500 million fund raise, which the startup is looking to close before the end of this quarter.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Foodtech unicorn Zomato raises $150M at a valuation of $3B


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos predicts that India is going to own the 21st century

Ramarko Sengupta

OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal pens letter to employees about firings; the startup’s 2020 growth plan

Sindhu Kashyaap

How hackathons emerged as a choice for hiring top talent at India Inc in 2019

Siddhartha Gupta

[2020 Outlook] Indian startup ecosystem raring to break new ground in the new year

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Infosys Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on startups, entrepreneurship and more (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

India needs to move aggressively in areas of cybersecurity, cyber hygiene: IT Secy

Press Trust of India

AWS AI Conclave shows why you don’t need a PhD but got to be a builder at heart to innovate with AI

Team YS

What Jeff Bezos would have done if Amazon had failed

Ramarko Sengupta

Empowering local businesses is key to growth of ecommerce in India

Farooq Adam

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos predicts that India is going to own the 21st century

Ramarko Sengupta

IBM tops US patent list for 2019 with over 9,000 patents, India second-highest contributor

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore