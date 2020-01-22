Paytm eyes more than double its business growth in TN, Kerala, says official

The company plans to invest in merchant solution for a deeper engagement beyond payments.

By Press Trust of India
22nd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Digital payments firm Paytm, promoted by One97 Communications Ltd, has set a target to achieve more than double its business growth in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, an official said on Wednesday.


The move by the company follows the launch of an all-in-one QR Code facility, enabling merchants to accept unlimited payments through the company's wallet, Rupay Cards, and UPI (unified payments interface).


The company has set a target to achieve more than double business growth in Tamil Nadu and Kerala within a year, Saurabh Sharma, Senior Vice President, Paytm said.


Paytm
Also Read

Paytm expects 25M merchant bases by next year, says official


"Tamil Nadu and Kerala have witnessed a 50 percent business growth in last year, and we expect significant growth in digital adoption from this region in 2020", he said.


"With the addition of an all-in-one QR to this application, we will support the merchant's products. We will continue to add new-age banking and financial products to Paytm for business application," he added.


He said the platform offers a single reconciliation of all payments through its 'Paytm for Business' application.


The company plans to invest in merchant solution for a deeper engagement beyond payments.


Early this month, a senior executive of the company said that the company expects its merchant base, which is pegged at 15 million as of now, to reach 25 million by the next fiscal.


"The intent at this point is to expand our merchant base by offering solutions, which are tailor-made to make their lives better...we have a relationship with 15 million merchants at this point. We are scaling it to 25 million by next fiscal," Saurabh said.


Paytm will be onboarding 1.5 million merchants from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next six months, and it is targeting to double the business growth in these states within a year.


Additionally, the platform also announced offering instant reconciliation of all payments through its 'Paytm for Business' app.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Paytm launches new QR, adds support for RuPay cards, and allows unlimited payments with zero fees


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Bhavin Turakhia looks to take Zeta to the US, Europe

Press Trust of India

What Zomato’s acquisition of UberEats means for India’s foodtech ecosystem

Sindhu Kashyaap

RBI cancels PPI certificate of authorisation of Vodafone m-pesa

Press Trust of India

ICICI Bank introduces cardless cash withdrawal facility through ATMs

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Startups weather a stormy 2019 to raise $11.1 billion (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ghost Kitchens acquires majority stake in QSR Brands India and Eathos Group to accelerate their growth

Vishal Krishna

We will do well only if others with us do well, says Google's Sundar Pichai at WEF 2020

Press Trust of India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal meets industry leaders, foreign ministers at WEF

Press Trust of India

Bhavin Turakhia looks to take Zeta to the US, Europe

Press Trust of India

Cisco LaunchPad is Bringing Cutting-edge Technologies into the Mainstream with Its All-New 6th Cohort Program

Team YS

ICICI Bank introduces cardless cash withdrawal facility through ATMs

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore