Paytm Payments Bank to help identify rogue apps that could trigger fraud transactions

This security feature by Paytm will scan the apps installed on the user device and will pop up a security alert whenever a dangerous app is found that may put the users' accounts at risk.

By Press Trust of India
28th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on Monday said it has added a new feature that analyses "rogue" apps on user devices that may trigger fraudulent transactions and advises users to uninstall such apps.


It is also leveraging artificial intelligence to immediately identify and block suspicious activities, and is undertaking periodic awareness drives throughout the country to educate users about fraud calls and SMSes, the bank said.


"PPBL is taking major counter measures to safeguard user accounts. The bank using the latest cybersecurity tools has introduced a host of important updates. The brand new feature analyses 'rogue' apps on user devices that might trigger fraudulent transactions and advises users to uninstall them," it said in a statement.


Paytm
Also Read

Former Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan joins SAIF Partners

PPBL MD and CEO Satish Gupta said the bank is putting all efforts and resources into ensuring every user transaction is safe and secure on its platform.


"This security feature will scan the apps installed on the user device and will pop up a security alert whenever a dangerous app is found that may put the users' accounts at risk. No transactions will be possible until the user uninstalls that fraudulent app," he added.


Gupta said PPBL has already seen cases where these features have stopped attempts to defraud customers.


"We will continue to spread awareness about scams and educate our users on ways to protect themselves from such scenarios," he added.


The statement added that PPBL is using leveraging AI to instantly detect suspicious transactions.


"Depending on the identified threat level of a transaction, the AI either slows it down or completely blocks the payment from getting completed. The AI has been specifically designed keeping in mind the patterns of the various scams being run by fraudsters and is, therefore, able to combat most attacks on user accounts in real-time," it added.


The statement said the bank has a dedicated team of over 200 cybersecurity experts to ensure round-the-clock security of every user transaction.


The teams closely work with all State and Central police forces and cyber cells as well as telecom companies to detect, prevent and report fraudulent transactions for immediate action, it added.


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Paytm Payments Bank submits 3,500 phone numbers of scamsters to TRAI and Home Ministry


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Consumer lending startup MoneyTap secures Rs 500 Cr in new equity and debt round

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] B2B packaging marketplace Bizongo raises $30M in Series C funding

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Intercity bus startup YOLO raises seed funding of $600,000

Rashi Varshney

How Bengaluru’s HSR Layout wooed startups to 'Unicorn Street' and became a mini Silicon Valley

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
What India’s ecommerce industry wants from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Uniplatform Tech raises undisclosed amount from Frontline Strategy Funds, SucSEED Ventures, others

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] B2B packaging marketplace Bizongo raises $30M in Series C funding

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Consumer lending startup MoneyTap secures Rs 500 Cr in new equity and debt round

Tarush Bhalla

How Bengaluru’s HSR Layout wooed startups to 'Unicorn Street' and became a mini Silicon Valley

Debolina Biswas

[YS Exclusive] Mukesh Bansal has ‘No Limits’. Watch Curefit Founder talk about his new book and more

Shradha Sharma

How to launch an AR/VR-powered retail experience

Kevin Jackson

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore