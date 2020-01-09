Here's why Mukesh Ambani is excited about offline-to-online commerce (and other top stories of the day)

Last year, Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani talked about a ‘new commerce’ venture that aims to "completely transform the unorganised retail market", which accounts for 90 percent of India's retail industry.

By Team YS
9th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indian retail sector has changed tremendously in the last few years with technological advancements, and new players like ecommerce majors Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart entering the sector.


Then, last year, Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani talked about a ‘new commerce’ venture that aims to "completely transform the unorganised retail market", which accounts for 90 percent of India's retail industry.


Delivering on this promise, Reliance launched JioMart, operated by the retail arm of the conglomerate last week. With JioMart, Reliance is exploring the online-to-offline (O2O) model by creating a system to entice consumers within a digital environment to make purchases of goods and services both from physical businesses or in an online setup.


With the tagline “Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan”, the platform will offer a portfolio of over 50,000 grocery products along with free home delivery against no minimum order value, no questions asked returns, and express delivery facilities. 


So, the question remains, why is Reliance keen on getting on the ecommerce bandwagon with its new model? Read our in-depth analysis to know more.


reliance

The story of Rentomojo's 7X revenue rise in the last 2 years

Geetansh Bamania, CEO, Rentomojo

Geetansh Bamania, CEO, Rentomojo

Rentomojo is clocking more than one lakh live orders a month, and the team is aiming to up that number by 10X in the next 2.5 years. The startup claims to have almost tripled its revenue in FY19 with Rs 110 crore as compared to Rs 37 crore in FY18. 


Meet 5 artists who are depicting social issues through art

5 Artists depicting social issues through artwork.

Nagpur-based Shweta Bhattad is creating sculptures and using live performance to showcase the exploitation of Indian farmers while Veer Munshi paintings delve into issues in the Kashmir Valley. Here are five artists leading social change through their work.


Payment reliability is one of the biggest problems in India: Udaan’s Vaibhav Gupta

Udaan Funding

Udaan founders - Amod Malviya, Vaibhav Gupta, and Sujeet Kumar

In this week’s GGV Podcast, Hans Tung, Managing Partner at GGV Capital, spoke to Vaibhav Gupta, Co-founder of Udaan, about how his time at Flipkart helped him launch Udaan, the unique needs of the burgeoning Indian ecommerce market, and an insider view of scaling a rising unicorn.


Ayushi Podder is all set to become India’s next big shooting star

Ayushi Podder

Ayushi Podder, star shooter from Sheoraphuli, Kolkata, has won several national and international medals and is proving to be a worthy talent for India, and is the country’s next big hope in the sport.


Invisible cameras, foldable screens: gadgets to look out for in 2020

Samsung foldable

Image: Shutterstock

If 2019 was about mobile gaming, voice-enabled virtual assistants, quad-camera phones, and truly wireless earbuds, 2020 is expected to be about foldable screens, 5G iPhones, gaming laptops, 8K televisions, and penta-camera smartphones. 


This entrepreneur revamped Lakhani Shoes into a Rs 105 Cr company

Lakhani

Mayank Lakhani, Director, Lakhani Infinity Footcare Pvt Ltd.

When multinational brands entered the Indian footwear market in mid-2000s, 50-year-old Lakhani faded into oblivion. But after rigorous research, Mayank Lakhani revamped the traditional footwear business and made it a Rs 105 crore company in just five years, which now has a retail network of 20,000.


Paytm launches new QR, allows unlimited payments with zero fees

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma launching the 'All-in-One' Paytm QR.

Paytm will also put this ‘All-in-One' Paytm QR on various utility items such as calculators, power banks, clocks, pen stands, and radios, which merchants can use in their shop for daily requirements.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Photo Sparks] How to make a great startup pitch: slides from 20 TiE Bangalore finalists

Madanmohan Rao

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

CES 2020: Samsung unveils 'Ballie' robot, AR glasses as it heralds a new decade it calls the ‘Age of Experience’

Tenzin Pema

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Rs 692.39 Cr as a part of Series D round led by B Capital, Accel

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Here's why Mukesh Ambani is excited about offline-to-online commerce (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Overwhelming response prompts deadline extension for National Startup Awards 2020

Team YS

Meet 14 startups selected by Axilor’s accelerator programme for its winter 2019 cohort

Sujata Sangwan

Reliance Jio launches voice and video calling over Wi-Fi

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Medtech firm Axio Biosolutions raises Rs 36 Cr led by Omidyar Network India

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Baby care startup Mamaearth secures Rs 130 Cr from Sequoia India, existing investors

Apurva P

The best days of the digital world still lie ahead: David Moschella, author, ‘Seeing Digital’

Madanmohan Rao

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore