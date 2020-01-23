Sebi to tap AI, big data analytics to curb market manipulations, says chairman Ajay Tyagi

Sebi chairman said the new plan involves creating a "data lake" project to augment analytical capabilities

By Press Trust of India
23rd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sebi is acquiring capabilities to monitor and analyse social media posts to keep a tab on possible market manipulations, said its chairman Ajay Tyagi on Thursday.


He said the capabilities will involve use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and natural language processing (NLP) tools to spot market manipulation.


The new plan involves creating a "data lake" project to augment analytical capabilities, he said while speaking at the National Institute of Securities Markets at Patalganga near here.
sebi
Also Read

Insolvency law to have positive impact on corporate bond market: Sebi chief


In efforts to curb possible manipulations in the securities market, Sebi has been keeping a watch on social media, and there have been cases where social media posts have helped in acting against manipulative activities.


"Catching malpractices in the market using the standard tools that analyse only structured data of price and volume is increasingly getting difficult," Tyagi said.


"We want to acquire technology and unstructure data analysis because the structured data analysis is not helping much, manipulators use all sort of things," he noted.


A tender has also been floated for acquiring the technology.


Even in the absence of such a focused tool, Tyagi said Sebi already has capabilities, wherein it screens social media posts after corporate announcements and the changes in price and volumes of a scrip.


The Sebi chief said application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) tools has the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the securities market landscape, adding that blockchain can be used in clearing and settlement activities.


AI/ML tools are being increasingly deployed in fund management, trading, supervision and surveillance functions in the capital markets, he added.


Further, Tyagi said there is a need for the technologists to invest time in research in these tools for applications in the capital markets.


Systemic risks are becoming important objectives for financial regulators, Tyagi said, explaining that this requires identification and monitoring of important financial institutions, leverage, inter-connectedness, risk concentrations and market sentiment.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

CAA, Article 370 flavoured up social media platforms this year

Also Read

Madras HC seeks ban on TikTok, Internet Freedom Foundation intervenes


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

PhonePe launches ATM service, to allow users to withdraw cash from neighbourhood stores

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Series D round of $105M led by Accel and B Capital; now valued at $520M

Sindhu Kashyaap

Tesla value hits $100B, triggering payout plan for Elon Musk

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Here's what Indian startups expect from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Data is the new water and AI is helping organisations ride the wave

Srikripa Srinivasan

[Funding alert] After MEnagage, Singer Sukhbir Singh backs second Jaipur-based healthtech startup MEDdelivery

Sujata Sangwan

PhonePe announces foray into insurance, launches international travel insurance on app

Tarush Bhalla

2020 is the ‘Year of Women’s Empowerment’, says UPES, and will impart 25% scholarship to all girl students

Jerlin Justus

France looks to invest in India's startup ecosystem; signed seven deals at Venture Capital Symposium

Rashi Varshney

Fostering innovation at large scale in the digital dynamic

Vinita Gera

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore