[Startup Bharat] How this Jaipur startup is providing business solutions to companies in Tier II cities

My Lead Catalyst helps companies with lead generation, nurturing, scoring, as well as with measuring overall ROI on campaigns

By Apurva P
10th Jan 2020
After working in the corporate sector for over 11 years, Anirudh Sharma realised how important the cost-budget-growth was for companies in small towns.


Spotting a gap in the market, he decided to quit his corporate career to startup in the space. Anirudh started My Lead Catalyst in Jaipur in 2018 to provide world-class business solutions and help boost sales of companies in Tier-II cities.


It is an automated and integrated LaaS (Lead-as-a-Service) scalable platform built with prospect database, complete marketing automation, analytics, reporting, CRM integration, and sales pipeline creation.


My Leading Catalyst

Team at My Leading Catalyst

The startup claims its marketing automation helps companies with lead generation, nurturing, scoring, as well as with measuring overall ROI on campaigns.


“Doing these processes individually is a very tedious and manual job that requires around three to four skilled resources and at least two to three platforms. We are helping our clients by giving access to database, marketing automation, and manging CRM on a single platform. We provide industry approved automation tools to help our clients,” says Anirudh.

The startup mainly targets industries such as education, healthcare, and fintech, and currently has customers in the US, the UK, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

How does it work?

My Lead Catalyst allows its clients to get access to verified databases and contacts, recognise hot leads with accurate and up-to-date contact information, which helps shorten the client’s overall sales cycle and keep their sales pipeline with quality leads.


It also helps companies personalise their emails. The platform provides them with a detailed prospect information to personalise the content of the mails to be sent for an effective and efficient campaign. This helps the user to schedule the follow-ups to be sent to the prospects by customising and scheduling them.


The startup allows its clients track every interaction with warm leads and keep their sales process moving smoothly through sales automation CRM. One can also automatically update and manage the contact details centrally.

Anirudh says the pricing of the features range anywhere between $349 and $1,249 depending on the features the clients have opted for.


Starting up in Jaipur

The startup was initially incubated by iStart - the flagship programme of the Rajasthan Government - to foster the startup ecosystem in the state.


Speaking about starting up in a Tier II place like Jaipur, Anirudh says, “This city gave us an added advantage as it lowered all the costs, including the salary packages, logistics, rental, etc. All this contributed to the low cash burn, which is essential for an early-stage startup.”


Prior to starting up, Anirudh was part of business development, strategic alliances, and investment banking, and has over 11 years of experience. He worked with several global IT and financial consulting firms such as Future First, OSTC, HCL, and Qtel. He is currently pursuing strategic management executive course from IIM Kozhikode.


At present, the team consists of 18 members, with majority of them working out of Jaipur with one person in the US.

Market space

Globally, the marketing automation software market will be worth $7.63 billion by 2025 as per estimates by Grand View Research. The market is expected to grow at 13.5 percent CAGR annually in the Asia Pacific region between 2016 to 2025.


“Some of our competitors are Iron paper, Channel Play, Machwan, Peace Infotech, and Cience that work on one and two automation tools, but no one is working on all four-automation pillar like us,” says Anirudh, describing the USP of the company.

Some of the clients the startup has tied up with include Polycom, Maksharks, Timespro, Namastey Credit, Qtel Comtech, etc.


Speaking about future plans, Anirudh says, the bootstrapped startup is now looking to raise seed funding. My Lead Catalyst is also planning to scale-up operations and serve hundreds of users in small towns through its platform.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

