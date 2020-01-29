Zee5 to offer educational content through partnership with edtech startup Eduauraa

Content streaming platform Zee5 on Tuesday said it has partnered with edtech startup Eduauraa to offer educational content to users through its platform.





As part of the partnership, users buying one-year subscription of Zee5 before March 31, 2020 will get access to six months of free content from Eduauraa.





"Our larger vision at Zee5 is to build a large repository of purposeful content across genres. With Eduauraa on board, we will be able to address the educational needs to young students across the country," Zee5 India CEO Tarun Katial told reporters.





He added that apart from education, the company is looking at other areas as well to strengthen the offerings on the platform.





Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who was present at the event, said digital transformation of education will provide easy access to content and democratise education for masses.





"It should be our endeavour to see more innovation in the learning ecosystem that will allow each child to discover his strengths and abilities and fulfil his dreams in a digital world," he added.





Eduauraa Founder and CEO Akanksha Chaturvedi said the company provides educational content in Hindi and English for students of Class VI-XII across CBSE, ICSE, and seven State boards.





"Concept-based learning as per Board syllabus will be delivered through interactive video lectures. Students will also get access to e-books and practise test papers," she added.





The company has about 100 employees and a team of 35 teachers to manage content.





Earlier, in July 2019, Zee Group's digital platform ZEE5 announced that it is looking at launching a mobile-only plan to shore up its revenue





"We are also planning to test mobile-only pack for consumers who want to watch content on-the-go at cheap prices and with limited ads with an option to choose the ad one wants to watch in exchange of a lower subscription rate," ZEE5 Chief Executive Tarun Katial told PTI in an interview.





He is bullish on making it big on the ad revenue front, saying advertising on the platform will show a substantial growth going forward.





The platform is also aiming to increase it user base to 80 million by March from the 70 million app downloads recorded till March 2019.





