EDITIONS
App

ZEE5 plans an encore of Netflix, to have mobile-only tariff

ZEE5 will be testing a mobile-only pack for consumers who want to watch content on-the-go at cheap prices and with limited ads, CEO Tarun Katial told PTI.

Press Trust of India
21st Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

After American video streaming giant Netflix, Zee Group's digital platform ZEE5 is also looking at launching a mobile-only plan to shore up its revenue, a top official said.


Netflix, which has been testing an Rs 250 monthly plan here since March, had last week announced a strategy to roll out the plan nationally, as the user growth has been sluggish in the home market US.


"We are also planning to test mobile-only pack for consumers who want to watch content on-the-go at cheap prices and with limited ads with an option to choose the ad one wants to watch in exchange of a lower subscription rate," ZEE5 Chief Executive Tarun Katial told PTI in an interview.


Katial said the platform has been successful and is already getting advertisers across the spectrum on the platform and hinted that so far regional content has been getting higher demand.


He is bullish on making it big on the ad revenue front, saying advertising on the platform will show a substantial growth going forward.


The platform is also aiming to increase it user base to 80 million by March from the 70 million app downloads recorded till March 2019.


Tarun Katial_ZEE5_Feature Image

Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India

Also Read

After two unsuccessful attempts at video streaming, here’s how ZEE cracked the OTT puzzle with ...


According to Katial, within 15 months of the launch, the company has managed to build a monthly active user base of 61.5 million with 31 minutes as the average time spent per day.


The user base growth strategy is pivoted on content, partnerships and technology, he added.


"From a technology standpoint, we have partnered with over 30 companies the world over with strongexpertise in the OTT space," he said, adding that this includes smart TV manufacturers and also connected device makers such as Amazon Fire Stick.


ZEE5 has partnerships with Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio, Katial added, pointing out that these are helping it reach consumers in small towns.


Along with driving higher reach and convenience, Katial said these partnerships also help in joint marketing campaigns.


Then company also has plans to offer innovative pricing package coupled with a unique kind of ad proposal which the CEO believes will generate more revenue and highlight the already successful regional subscription packs in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.




(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Netflix subscriber growth falls sharply, shares decline and erode $20 billion off its wealth


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

Eye on the prize: how benchmarking helps stay ahead in the game

by Madanmohan Rao

Go organic and chemical-free with these beauty brands

by Asmaa Ansari

From Rs 50,000 investment to Rs 6 Cr turnover, the delectable growth of waffle company London Bubble

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Amish Tripathi on writing on mythology; Space movies to channelise your inner astronaut

by Team YS

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 Cr for 11th yr in a row

by Press Trust of India

This Kolkata-based medtech startup is building affordable, non-invasive solutions for early diagnosis of chronic diseases

by Tenzin Pema

Partner Events

Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi