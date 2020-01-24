This ‘Zoho for hospitality and travel’ startup is gunning for unicorn status (and other top stories of the day)

In 2004, he started RateGain, a direct-to-consumer price comparison website that has now evolved as an end-to-end cloud-based platform for enterprises.

By Team YS
24th Jan 2020
Bhanu Chopra is a veteran in the Indian startup ecosystem and possibly one of the earliest founders. He’s also been an investor with the India Angel Network. 

 

However, little is known about the Delhi-based techie, as he spent a majority of his time in the US, consulting Fortune 500 companies on their tech strategies. 

 

In 2004, he started RateGain, a direct-to-consumer price comparison website that has now evolved as an end-to-end cloud-based platform for enterprises.

 

With services including AI-driven revenue management, price intelligence, demand prediction, frictionless distribution, and real-time guest experience management for travel and hospitality clients, the startup is now eyeing for unicorn status. 

 

Read more on the journey of Bhanu Chopra and his SaaS-based travel startup, here. 

 

RateGain

Building a business is like the lifecycle of a child: Lightbox Ventures’ Siddharth Talwar

Siddharth Talwar, Lightbox Ventures

Siddharth Talwar, Lightbox Ventures

In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Siddharth Talwar, Co-founder of Lightbox Ventures, shares his insights on how entrepreneurs can avoid and resolve numerous mistakes in their startup journey


How Priyanka Raina is bringing an all-natural approach to baby care

Priyanka Raina

Priyanka C Raina launched Maaté, a premium, all-natural baby care brand, by tapping into Indian culture and practices that are rich in wellness solutions, to provide the best care to a child.


Central banks create new framework for digital currency with WEF

Cryptocurrency exchange

The WEF said it gathered insights from central bank researchers, global policymakers, international organisations, and experts from over 40 institutions to create the CBDC Policy-Maker Toolkit.


Salaam Bombay Foundation is introducing robotics to underprivileged children

Social Story

Ravi along with his project

Started by Salaam Bombay Foundation, skills@school programme has trained more than 20,000 kids since 2014, and has a presence across Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.


PhonePe forays into insurance; launches international travel insurance on app

PhonePe

Bengaluru-based payments major PhonePe on Thursday announced its foray into the insurance segment with the launch of international travel insurance in collaboration with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.


This Delhi-based auto accessories company clocks Rs 28 Cr turnover 

autofurnish founders

AutoFurnish founders Chakit Khattar (left), Rupal Wadhwa (middle) and Puneet Arora (right)

Started in 2012, Delhi-based AutoFurnish is an auto accessories manufacturing and ecommerce business. It claims to be going strong despite the auto slowdown. Here's how.


Data privacy must be seen as a human right, says Microsoft's Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2020, Nadella said it needs to be ensured that the huge data being used with consent is for the good of the society.


Authors
Team YS

