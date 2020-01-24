This ‘Zoho for hospitality and travel’ startup is gunning for unicorn status (and other top stories of the day)

Bhanu Chopra is a veteran in the Indian startup ecosystem and possibly one of the earliest founders. He’s also been an investor with the India Angel Network.

However, little is known about the Delhi-based techie, as he spent a majority of his time in the US, consulting Fortune 500 companies on their tech strategies.

In 2004, he started RateGain, a direct-to-consumer price comparison website that has now evolved as an end-to-end cloud-based platform for enterprises.

With services including AI-driven revenue management, price intelligence, demand prediction, frictionless distribution, and real-time guest experience management for travel and hospitality clients, the startup is now eyeing for unicorn status.

Siddharth Talwar, Lightbox Ventures

In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Siddharth Talwar, Co-founder of Lightbox Ventures, shares his insights on how entrepreneurs can avoid and resolve numerous mistakes in their startup journey





Priyanka C Raina launched Maaté, a premium, all-natural baby care brand, by tapping into Indian culture and practices that are rich in wellness solutions, to provide the best care to a child.





The WEF said it gathered insights from central bank researchers, global policymakers, international organisations, and experts from over 40 institutions to create the CBDC Policy-Maker Toolkit.





Ravi along with his project

Started by Salaam Bombay Foundation, skills@school programme has trained more than 20,000 kids since 2014, and has a presence across Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.





Bengaluru-based payments major PhonePe on Thursday announced its foray into the insurance segment with the launch of international travel insurance in collaboration with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.





AutoFurnish founders Chakit Khattar (left), Rupal Wadhwa (middle) and Puneet Arora (right)

Started in 2012, Delhi-based AutoFurnish is an auto accessories manufacturing and ecommerce business. It claims to be going strong despite the auto slowdown. Here's how.





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2020, Nadella said it needs to be ensured that the huge data being used with consent is for the good of the society.





