Agritech startup CropIn partners with Centre to help estimate crop yield accurately

Bengaluru-based AI-driven startup CropIn is giving assistance to the government in streamlining the CCE process and make it more accurate and scalable.

By Apurva P
12th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Government of India has partnered with Bengaluru-based agritech startup CropIn Technologies to streamline the CCE (Crop Cutting Experiment) process and make it more accurate and scalable.


CCE is an assessment method that was employed by the Government of India as part of its Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), launched in 2016. CCE is aimed at accurately estimating the yield of a crop in a region during a given cultivation cycle.


However, under the influence of climate change, weather fluctuations, and other variable factors, the traditional method of CCE such as surveys, made accurate data collection difficult. Such challenging situations resulted in the government to have a robust system for assessing crop loss and fool-proofing the insurance claim settlement process.


CropIn founders

Krishna Kumar, Kunal Prasad and Chittaranjan Jena, Co-founders, CropIn

Also Read

CropIn leverages AWS to digitise their farms and farmers


According to a statement released by the startup, the goal of this partnership is to prevent improper data collection and provide complete digitisation of farms and farmers-level data.


AI and data-led CropIn will help the government in providing technical support to conduct reliable, accurate, and large scale CCE within a short harvesting window and limited manpower, using its capabilities such as live reporting, analysis, interpretation, and insight that span across geographies.


Commenting on the partnership, Jitesh Shah, Chief Revenue Officer, CropIn Technologies said,


“In the last two years, we have done substantial work with the government to optimise the CCE process for cotton, paddy, maize, and other crops in states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. CropIn's solutions have helped these states to significantly reduce the processing time for settling insurance claims. CropIn's efforts are aligned with the PMFBY's vision to have a database of land records of all farmers in the country by October 2020, and link insurance policies to the land records."

The government uses the data gathered from CCE to disburse payment for farmers’ insurance claims. The PMFBY requires each state to carry out at least four CCEs in every village panchayat for each crop and submit the yield data to insurance companies within one month of harvest.


The government will be leveraging CropIn’s digital platforms such as SmartFarm and SmartRisk solutions to ensure that these claims and payment processes are backed by data, and are as accurate as they can get.


In 2019, CropIn had partnered with the government to conduct experiments on cotton crops in Jalna district of Maharashtra; on soybean and paddy crops in Sehore and Jabalpur districts in Madhya Pradesh respectively; and on cotton and paddy crops in Bellary and Koppal districts in Karnataka respectively.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Fitness startup Oga raises $300k from IP Ventures

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Tea chain startup Chaayos raises $21.5M led by Think Investments

Sujata Sangwan

Swiggy launches 'BrandWorks' to co-create with restaurant partners

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Recruitment startup WorkIndia raises Rs 42Cr from Xiaomi

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
What is the driving force behind startups like Swiggy, Ola, and Dunzo?
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Flipkart unveils new furniture category to target consumers in metros, Tier-I cities

Team YS

Paytm crosses 100 million UPI handles on its payments platform

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Fitness startup Oga raises $300k from IP Ventures

Debolina Biswas

Top 5 strategies for pharma companies to embrace the digital era

Sanjay Mehta

Furniture retailer IKEA appoints a new CEO

Press Trust of India

Audiobook Review: My Ex, a Storytel original, tells you why every love story has a beautiful ending

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore