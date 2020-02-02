Budget 2020: Amazon, Flipkart to approach govt for clarification on proposal

Amazon India and Flipkart are studying the Budget 2020 proposal on levying of one percent TDS, and will reach out to the government for clarifications.

By Press Trust of India
2nd Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon India and Flipkart are studying the Budget 2020 proposal on levying of one percent TDS, and will reach out to the government for clarifications.


"We are studying the details, and will reach out to the government for clarifications. We hope the tax regime is simple and uniform so that millions of small and medium businesses can go online, digitise their operations, and continue to contribute to growing the economy," said an Amazon India spokesperson in response to an e-mailed query.
Budget tax


Also Read

Inside the longest Union Budget in the history of India


Flipkart also said it was going through the proposal.


"We are studying the details, particularly how it impacts the MSMEs and sellers on our marketplace platform. We will discuss further with our seller partners, and engage with the government and other stakeholders in due course," the company said in its response.


The government on Saturday proposed a new levy of one percent TDS (tax deducted at source) on ecommerce transactions, a move that could increase burden on sellers on such platforms.


"In order to widen and deepen the tax net by bringing participants of ecommerce (sellers) within tax net, it is proposed to insert a new section 194-O in the Act so as to provide for a new levy of TDS at the rate of one per cent," according to Budget 2020-21 documents.


The amendments will take effect from April 1, 2020.


The documents said the ecommerce operator – an entity owning, operating or managing the digital platform – will have to deduct one percent TDS on the gross amount of sales or service or both. This provision will not apply in cases where the seller's gross amount of sales during the previous year through ecommerce operator is less than Rs 5 lakh and the seller has furnished his PAN or Aadhaar number.


An industry expert said the move will reduce cash flow for sellers as cash will be stuck with government in refund system. Given that many sellers are micro, small and medium enterprises, it would add pressure on them.


Mitesh Shah, Head - Finance, BookMyShow, said compliance on ecommerce has been increased by mandating them to deduct a TDS of one percent on all goods and services sold on ecommerce platforms.


"This would be in addition to TCS (tax collected at source) under GST (goods and services tax) and this amendment might further increase the cost of compliance for e-commerce companies," he added.


A senior industry executive, who did not wish to be named, said levying the one percent TDS on 'sales proceeds net of commission, shipping fees, listing fees etc' would have been more beneficial than the current proposal of the levy being imposed on gross sale.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Budget 2020: FM announces Rs 100 lakh Cr funding in infra development


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

Budget 2020: Govt hikes allocation for Fund of Funds

Press Trust of India

Samsung Galaxy A51 doesn’t deliver a knockout punch, but is a decent, mid-range smartphone

Sahil Bhalla

How this 32-year-old entrepreneur is disrupting India’s $1.96 B online education market with his digital classroom

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
Inside the longest Union Budget in the history of India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2020: Govt hikes allocation for Fund of Funds

Press Trust of India

Budget 2020: Experts dive into IT reforms, startup ESOP tax payment plan, others

Vishal Krishna

Gateways between worlds – how the India Art Fair promotes creative connections and art markets

Madanmohan Rao

Samsung Galaxy A51 doesn’t deliver a knockout punch, but is a decent, mid-range smartphone

Sahil Bhalla

Best of Weekender: Clean bowled by KL Rahul, diet tips from Rujuta Diwekar, and more

Asha Chowdary

[The Turning Point] How a family car led to the idea of deep tech startup ION Energy

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore