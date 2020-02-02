Inside the longest Union Budget in the history of India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out a roadmap to revive the economy, counter the economic slowdown, and outlined a slew of measures aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of all Indians.

By Team YS
2nd Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Budget 2020, the longest in the history of India at 161 minutes, was based on three broad themes – aspirational India; economic development for all Sakba Saath, Sabka Vikas; and building a caring society. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out a roadmap to revive the economy, counter the economic slowdown, and outlined a slew of measures aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of all Indians. 


The Minister also recognised the role that startups have played as “engines of growth” for the Indian economy, focussing on how they could be the game-changer for the economy in the near future. A slew of measures was announced to ensure ease of doing business for Indian startups, including a seed fund to support early-stage startups and an investment clearance and advisory cell for entrepreneurs. Budget 2020 also included relief on the tax burden on employee stock option plan (ESOP) tax payments for employees working with startups.


Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a video commentary on the Budget on his official Twitter handle lauding the "decade's first budget" for having "vision" and "action" – one that could propel India into the modern era, and establish it as an "integral player" in the world.


For more detailed updates, check out YourStory's full coverage of Union Budget 2020 here.


Budget

New seed fund announced for early-stage startups

Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces an investment clearance and advisory cell for entrepreneurs, an online portal to facilitate ease of faster clearances for businesses, and a seed fund to support early-stage startups.


Centre announces relief on ESOP tax payments

Budget tax

Budget was a mixed bag when it came to taxes.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced tax relief to all startup employees who receive ESOPs and also announced tax relief to early-stage and late-stage startups


Budget 2020 woos the middle class with lower income tax rates

Tax_Budget 2020

The government has slashed income tax rates across the board and proposed a new (but optional) tax regime in the Union Budget 2020. Here's what it means for the salaried middle class.


Rs 900 Cr debt-funding allocated for MSMEs, audit threshold increases

Budget 2020 MSMEs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a range of schemes for MSMEs and small business saying that the sector is pivotal in keeping the wheels of our economy moving.


From liquidity constraints to revising debt recovery norms, FM addresses ailing NBFCs

Budget FM

Budget 2020 also revised the limits for NBFCs to be eligible for debt recovery under the SARFAESI Act 2002, reducing it from Rs 500 crore to asset size of Rs 100 crore.


New 16-point action plan announced to boost farmers' income

Budget agri

Boosting agriculture and allied activities has always been a key focus area in the Union Budget year after year. The finance minister has allocated Rs 2.83 lakh crore for irrigation, rural development, as well as agriculture and allied activities in the 2020-21 Union Budget


Centre allocates Rs 28,600 Cr for women-specific programmes

budget - women

India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her second Budget announced assistance to women's self-help groups in villages, focus on nutrition and a task force to submit recommendations on the marriageable age of women.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

Budget 2020: Funny tweets and memes that will leave you in splits

Sutrishna Ghosh

IBM appoints Arvind Krishna as new global CEO

Thimmaya Poojary

[The Turning Point] How a family car led to the idea of deep tech startup ION Energy

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Inside the longest Union Budget in the history of India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Samsung Galaxy A51 doesn’t deliver a knockout punch, but is a decent, mid-range smartphone

Sahil Bhalla

Best of Weekender: Clean bowled by KL Rahul, diet tips from Rujuta Diwekar, and more

Asha Chowdary

[The Turning Point] How a family car led to the idea of deep tech startup ION Energy

Apurva P

Budget 2020: FM announces Rs 100 lakh Cr funding in infra development

Vishal Krishna

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils plans to revive economy, fulfil aspirations of all Indians

Thimmaya Poojary

Budget 2020: PM Narendra Modi lauds decade's first budget for having "vision" and "action"

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore