Budget 2020 Live Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget to 'fulfil aspirations' of all Indians

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2020-2021 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday amidst heightened expectations of bold reforms to help revive India’s economic growth.

By Sohini Mitter & Tenzin Pema
1st Feb 2020
FM-Budget 2020

Amid heightened expectations of bold reforms to revive India’s economic growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-2021, which she said was based on three prominent themes: aspirational India, economic development for all, and creation of a caring society.


“This is the Budget to boost people’s income and enhance their purchasing power. Let our businesses be healthy, solvent, and tech-led. Our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy, for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs. This Budget aims to fulfil all their aspirations,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The ‘bahi khata,’ which debuted last year, was back again this year as the Finance Minister once again ditched the traditional leather briefcase of her predecessors, opting instead for the more traditional Indian ‘bahi khata’ or ledger.


Budget 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arriving in Parliament for the presentation of Budget 2020-2021.

Here are the top highlights from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech: 


  • The Union Budget is designed on three core themes: aspirational India, economic development for all, and “ours shall be a caring society that is both humane and compassionate.”


  • “Our government brought a paradigm shift in governance - structural reform and inclusive growth.” 


  • “Fundamentals are strong, ensuring macroeconomic stability. Inflation was contained, banks cleaned up and recapitalised. Companies provided exit through IBC. Steps for formalisation of economy were taken up. GST has been the most historic.”


GST:

  • Pays homage to visionary leader Arun Jaitley for GST reform; calls GST the most historic economic structural reform and highlights GST impact on MSMEs, consumers, etc.
  • An average household now spends four percent less of its monthly expenditure on account of GST
  • Rs 1 lakh crore benefit extended to consumers because of reduced GST rates  


Economic reforms:

  • Scaled up implementation of pro-poor schemes and welfare benefits
  • India’s FDI elevated to $284 billion from $192 billion between 2014 to 2019. The government's debt has reduced to 47 percent of GDP from over 52 percent. 
  • Digital revolution has placed India in a unique leadership position globally, and we shall now see seamless delivery of governance services digitally


Agriculture

  • Government is committed to doubling growth of farmer incomes by 2022. For this, farm markets need to be liberalised
  • Water stress related issues are a serious concern across the country. Government is proposing comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts
  • 20 lakh farmers to set up standalone solar pumps with help from government.  A scheme to help farmers to set up solar power generation units in their shallow or barren lands, so that they can make a living out of it
  • Government will ensure balanced use of all kinds of fertilisers -- traditional and innovative -- to change the current incentive regime which encourages excessive use of chemical fertilisers
  • A village storage scheme proposed to be run by self-help groups (SHGs)
  • Indian railways will set up a Kissan Rail through PPP arrangement. Refrigerated coaches to be installed in express trains and freight trains so that perishable goods can be easily transported.
