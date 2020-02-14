Here's what lies ahead for edtech startup Vedantu

In an exclusive interview, Vamsi Krishna of Vedantu details the journey of the edtech startup, challenges, learnings, and triumphs.

By Team YS
14th Feb 2020
The founders of Vedantu – Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain, and Anand Prakash – entered the education space in 2005, mentoring a cohort of 35-odd kids of factory workers.


Then, in 2014, the trio founded Vedantu, a platform that provides live online classes to students between Classes 6 and 12, and also has courses for students preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations. Today, it has over six million monthly learners, who are taught by more than 500 high-quality teachers.


In an exclusive interview with YourStory Founder-CEO, Shradha Sharma, Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-founder of Vedantu, details the journey of the edtech startup, challenges, learnings, and triumphs in operating in the Indian edtech space.


vedantu_Capsule

Show some love for your furry friends on Valentine's Day

Cat love Valentine

Cat's Valentine special

Valentine’s Day is here, and it’s time to spread the love. These petcare startups provide services and products sure to make you and your pet happy.


A deep-dive into India's business of beauty

Cosmetics industry india

Shraddha Gurung, beauty vlogger and influencer

The Indian cosmetics and cosmeceutical market is evolving, and at the helm of this are startups creating new verticals and making the most of the changes.


NASSCOM lauds 2 lakh new hires despite slowdown

Nasscom President

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh

NASSCOM highlighted 'strong growth' even as macro-economic risks mounted. More than two lakh new tech jobs were created in FY20.


This Gangtok startup is rooting for an ‘inclusive India'

Invacations

Invacations organises several activities for students

Gangtok-based Invacations connects students from institutes across the country with Northeast India, and vice-versa, through travel and learning.


How HDFC Bank is helping villagers lead better lives

Feature

One of India’s largest CSR spenders is helping rural and marginalised communities in Bihar’s Vaishali district lead better lives.


This startup has funded 15k women micro-entrepreneurs

Arth

Arth founder Shweta

From small shop owners to traders and agriculturists, Delhi-based Arth has provided Rs 25 crore worth of loans to micro-entrepreneurs, primarily women.


GitHub launches operations in India

GitHub

GitHub hosts the open-source version control system Git that was started by Linus Torvald, who also created the operating system Linux.


