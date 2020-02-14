Here's what lies ahead for edtech startup Vedantu
In an exclusive interview, Vamsi Krishna of Vedantu details the journey of the edtech startup, challenges, learnings, and triumphs.
The founders of Vedantu – Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain, and Anand Prakash – entered the education space in 2005, mentoring a cohort of 35-odd kids of factory workers.
Then, in 2014, the trio founded Vedantu, a platform that provides live online classes to students between Classes 6 and 12, and also has courses for students preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations. Today, it has over six million monthly learners, who are taught by more than 500 high-quality teachers.
In an exclusive interview with YourStory Founder-CEO, Shradha Sharma, Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-founder of Vedantu, details the journey of the edtech startup, challenges, learnings, and triumphs in operating in the Indian edtech space.
