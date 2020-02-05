Elon Musk teases Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas; Twitter says, “yes please”

Back in November 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had sparked quite a banter on social media after he revealed plans to ­­build the EV company’s fourth Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany. It’s been barely three months since the news, and the tech entrepreneur is back online with a brand new proposal.





This time around, the billionaire CEO is teasing plans for a Gigafactory in none other than Texas, US.





Elon Musk





Taking to Twitter – which has sort of become his favourite platform over the years for breaking every major announcement – Musk shared a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, asking his 31 million followers a simple question: “Giga Texas?”





Giga Texas? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2020

Now, the details around this new proposal are not quite clear at the moment, but from what it seems, the EV maker is referring to a new Gigafactory in Texas. A plan, that has certainly got most people hyped if not on board.





“Absolutely love the location choices of Giga Berlin and now potentially Giga Texas. Incredibly strategic choices for accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy,” one of his followers responded in the tweet thread.





Another one chimed in, “Yes please, and keep doing what you’re doing. I believe in you and so do many of the younger generations. Solving real-world problems and creating positive competition is commendable. Keep “accruing assets on Earth, Elon” I want to be there when we start the journey to Mars!”





Someone else joked: “Since everything is bigger in Texas, why not Tera Texas? Plus the alliteration rolls off the tongue.”





This comes right after Musk’s big announcement about choosing the Berlin area as the new location for Tesla’s Europe Gigafactory.





“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding, for sure. That’s part of the reason why we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany. We are also going to create an engineering and design centre in Berlin because it has some of the best art in the world,” the man behind Tesla had shared, while on stage with Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, during an award ceremony in Germany in November.

(Edited by Suman Singh)







