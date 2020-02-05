Elon Musk teases Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas; Twitter says, “yes please”

This comes after Elon Musk announced Berlin as the new location for Tesla’s Europe Gigafactory.

By Sutrishna Ghosh
5th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Back in November 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had sparked quite a banter on social media after he revealed plans to ­­build the EV company’s fourth Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany. It’s been barely three months since the news, and the tech entrepreneur is back online with a brand new proposal.


This time around, the billionaire CEO is teasing plans for a Gigafactory in none other than Texas, US.


Yourstory

Elon Musk

Also Read

Elon Musk releases "Don't Doubt Yer Vibe" song to celebrate Tesla's stock performance


Taking to Twitter – which has sort of become his favourite platform over the years for breaking every major announcement – Musk shared a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, asking his 31 million followers a simple question: “Giga Texas?”


Now, the details around this new proposal are not quite clear at the moment, but from what it seems, the EV maker is referring to a new Gigafactory in Texas. A plan, that has certainly got most people hyped if not on board.


“Absolutely love the location choices of Giga Berlin and now potentially Giga Texas. Incredibly strategic choices for accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy,” one of his followers responded in the tweet thread.


Another one chimed in, “Yes please, and keep doing what you’re doing. I believe in you and so do many of the younger generations. Solving real-world problems and creating positive competition is commendable. Keep “accruing assets on Earth, Elon” I want to be there when we start the journey to Mars!”


Someone else joked: “Since everything is bigger in Texas, why not Tera Texas? Plus the alliteration rolls off the tongue.”


This comes right after Musk’s big announcement about choosing the Berlin area as the new location for Tesla’s Europe Gigafactory.


“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding, for sure. That’s part of the reason why we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany. We are also going to create an engineering and design centre in Berlin because it has some of the best art in the world,” the man behind Tesla had shared, while on stage with Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, during an award ceremony in Germany in November.

(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Tesla value hits $100B, triggering payout plan for Elon Musk


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this first-time entrepreneur from Pune started and grew her online jewellery business

Sindhu MV

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Embibe raises Rs 90 Cr from Reliance Industries

Sampath Putrevu

[The Turning Point] When a ‘batter blast’ led iD Fresh to find a way to make Rs 210 Cr a year

Sindhu Kashyaap

This Gurugram startup is all set to eat up Swiggy, Zomato profits with its home-cooked meals

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
The hits and misses of Budget 2020
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[YS Exclusive] After his letter to employees, OYO's Ritesh Agarwal pens another letter charting 2020 plans

Sindhu Kashyaap

Focus for India should be on removing friction and bottlenecks, says Amazon's Amit Agarwal

Trisha Medhi

Why SMBs must prioritise technology to create a positive work environment

Team YS

Indian retail payments organisation NPCI appoints K. Viswanath as Chief Risk Officer

Tarush Bhalla

How the seventh cohort of the Target Accelerator Program is solving global challenges in the retail space

Team YS

Decoding Budget 2020: A reformist Budget that could have been more forward looking

TV Mohandas Pai

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore