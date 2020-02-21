Future of Work 2020: Showcase your brand at India’s largest product-tech-design conference

Showcasing your startup and the products to the right audience is an important step in reaching out to the right market. And to this effort, Yourstory is bringing you a platform to reach to your potential customers easily.





The third edition of Future of Work (FoW) is here to bring together the best minds in the tech industry. The curated sessions, talks, and workshops on the products, engineering, data science, AI/ML, tech hiring, and more will give you many options to choose from.









This year, the Future of Work event will be held on February 28 and 29 in Bengaluru. The event will have over 30 exhibits and stalls, showcasing leading products and tech startups. You will also get a chance to network with solution providers who can help you stay updated with the latest employment demands in various sectors.

Here’s what’s in store for the tech-savvy person in you at this edition’s Future of Work:

What can you expect in FoW?

Data science and AI

Voice-enabled device development

Deeptech

IoT

App ecosystem

AR-VR

Product building and scaling

Designing and branding principles

Scaling up

Hiring and retaining talent

Gig economy

Skills of future





Why should you partner with FoW?

Over 2,000 participants, 60+ speakers, including some of the best technologists, tech and product innovators, key stakeholders from the ecosystem, and dedicated pool of domain experts in AI/ML/IoT will be attending the event.





The conference will include talks and workshops specifically on technology and the future of work. Employers will also get a chance to showcase their brands and build potential collaborations through customised meetings.

Engage with your customers:

Future of Work provides an opportunity for you to engage with targeted individuals who are genuinely interested in your product and service. Thus, you can get a chance to convert your potential leads to actual customers.

Build relationships:

This is a platform for you to connect with large corporates, investors, media, mentors, and brands in the country, giving more room to collaborate and network to your advantage.

Find potential hires:

A large number of developers, designers, and tech/startup enthusiasts will be attending the event. This might be your chance to find the right person with the right fit for your business.

Meet your potential clients:

With over 2,000 participants attending the Future of Work event this year, more than 100 million people will view the coverage through YourStory's online presence, radio, print media, billboards, television, and other mediums. This can help build your credibility and eventually draw in sales.





Don’t miss the opportunity!

If you are planning to enhance your brand, then you can’t miss the opportunity to partner with us at the Future Of Work 2020. Grab your chance and click here to get in touch with us to block your exhibit spot at the event.





So as always, YourStory's Future of Work promises you an eventful two days, building connections and conversions for your business.





(Edited by Suman Singh)