Future of Work 2020: Here are the speakers who will define tomorrow’s product, technology, design

Here are some of the superstar speakers for the two-day summit, who will brainstorm, discuss, deliberate, and layout the roadmap for the potential and growth of product, technology and design in India.

Amod Malviya, Co-founder, Udaan

Amod Malviya (centre), Sachin Bansal and Amar Nagaram.

Co-founder of B2B ecommerce unicorn Udaan, Amod Malviya is also well-known for donning many hats, the most popular one being the CTO of Flipkart.





A strong proponent of open-source, he is also a serious consumer of the technology. In a world that thrives on cut-throat competition, Amod encouraged ecommerce giant Flipkart to open-source its technology stack.





Also a vocal supporter of net neutrality, he endorses all the principles that encourage the technology landscape to stay neutral, apolitical, and democratic.

Sameer Dhanrajani, Co-founder and CEO, AIQRATE

Sameer Dhanrajani atYourStory's Future of Work 2019.

Sameer Dhanrajani is the CEO and Cofounder of AIQRATE. Previously, he was the Chief Strategy Officer at Fractal Analytics. Today, his global advisory and consulting firm AIQRATE offers businesses expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and how it can enhance operational performance and accelerate decision making.





Sameer is a renowned AI advisor and thought leader who has consulted with several Fortune 500 companies, Indian businesses, and startups in driving AI-led strategic transformation strategies.





He previously helped build and scale businesses for Fractal Analytics, Cognizant, Fidelity, and Genpact. He is also the author of the bestseller AI and Analytics: Accelerating Business Decisions.





Mukesh Bansal, Founder, Curefit

As the brains behind Flipkart-acquired Myntra as well as health and wellness startup CureFit, Mukesh Bansal needs no introduction. Mukesh entered the workforce as an analyst at Deloitte. He also held the role of a Project Manager at Centrata and newScale before turning towards entrepreneurship in 2007 with Myntra.





After the ecommerce company was acquired by Flipkart, Mukesh remained with the group for almost two years before he started up again with Curefit.





A hardcore fitness enthusiast, he chased human performance and optimisation all his life. The derived product of these learnings is his recently unveiled book No Limits: The Art and Science of High Performance.





Meeta Malhotra, Founder, The Hard Copy

The Founder of online media publication The Hard Copy (thehardcopy.co), Meeta has run three startups so far – and successfully.





Previously, she was one of the two partners at Ray+Keshavan, a brand agency that got acquired by Brand Union. She also co-founded social enterprise platform KineticGlue, which was acquired by BMC software.





Meets also ran Varana.com, a luxury lifestyle brand targeted at global markets.





An active angel investor and an advisor to Kstart, the seed funding arm of Kalaari Capital, Meeta has a serious obsession with the right intersection of design, brand, marketing, and technology.





Jay Dutta, Senior Vice President – UX Design, MakeMyTrip

Jay Dutta has held the role of head of UX Design at companies like Adobe Systems, Flipkart, among others.





He has also mentored and coached students in design.





He is the founder of Southeast Asia's largest design-in-tech conference and a venture advisor to Ola-backed SAIF Partners in product design. Jay’s special skills include balancing left and right brained thinking.

Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President – Product, Paytm

Image source: 5Things with Deepak Abbot.

Before he became the Senior VP for Product at Paytm, Deepak was its head of Growth. And in between these stints, he left the company to join as the COO of getsmartapp.com, a mobile data tracking platform.





Deepak has also held several product manager roles at CyberMedia, Times Internet, and was the Chief Product Officer at Zapak Digital Entertainment.





He has extensive knowledge across marketing, product and analytics.

Amitabh Misra, VP – Experience Cloud, Adobe

Amitabh Misra has held multiple roles in systems and software at Infosys, TIBCO Software, Wells Fargo, VeriSign, and CashEdge.





The former CTO Snapdeal and Head of Engineering was also a founder with GoFro.com, a three-way marketplace between holiday travellers, suppliers, and destinations. At present, Amitabh is the VP of Experience Cloud at Adobe.





Anandamoy Roychowdhary, Director of Technology, Sequoia Capital

Popularly known as Roy, the Director of Technology at Sequoia Capital is about all things tech. He helps Sequoia's portfolio companies build better technology and products, and also invests in technology startups. Roy has worked with the likes of CalSoft, Symantec, and NextLabs.





After heading the product development at Zynga's cloud vertical, Roy moved to Sequoia Capital. At present, he is the lead technical advisor at Druva, Calm.io, BYJU’S, OneChampionship, and Trusting Social.





He is an expert in agile methodologies, cloud computing, distributed systems, Scrum, system architecture, testing, software design, and web applications.

Abhinit Tiwari, Head of Design, Gojek

Image source: Out of Office Hours

Abhinit's startup LeftShift was acquired by Gojek in 2016, which led him to join the Indonesian unicorn. Here, he heads the company’s design team.





Leftshift develops mobile applications on iOS and Android, and Abhinit has built apps for the likes of BookMyShow, Ubisoft, PepperTap, NH7, Tokopedia, Exxon Mobil, Automatic, Sungard, Oyo Rooms, Faasos, Byju's, IIFL, Practo, Airtel, Emerson, IIFL and Citrus Pay.





He has also dabbled in project management, product management, UX research, leading tech teams, recruitment, and sales. He is proficient at designing on one monitor while writing code on another, which has given him a holistic view on building scalable products. So far, Abhinit has designed over 100 apps.





Vineet Kumar, Founder and President, Cyber Peace Foundation

Image source: TedX talks.

Vineet Kumar’s Cyber Peace Foundation is an award-winning NGO and global think tank for cybersecurity and policy experts.





Incubated out of Jharkhand, the NGO began in collaboration with senior police and defence officers to establish a peaceful and harmonious cyberspace.





Previously the CTO of Jharkhand Police, Vineet is also a member of several committees set up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Ravi Garikipati, Founder and CEO, Davinta Financial Services

An industry veteran, Ravi was the CTO and Head of Fintech at Flipkart for four years, where he defined and executed shared technology and services vision roadmaps. He helped the ecommerce giant reach new heights through scalable cloud infrastructure, robust multi-tenant platforms, and highly optimised application architecture.





Previously, he was President and CTO at [24]7 Innovation Labs, Campbell, where he led global product and technology groups to build customer acquisition and engagement. A strong believer in agile processes and small teams, Ravi strongly follows the 3P approach to quality – Process, Product, and People.





An angel investor, advisor, and board member at several startups and VC funds, Ravi is now the founder and CEO of Davinta Financial Services, a tech and product-based NBFC.

Philip Varughese Vayarakunnil, VP and Global Lead – Applied Intelligence, Analytics and Innovation, Accenture

Philip is a veteran of analytics, digital transformation, cyber intelligence, enterprise data strategy, big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cognitive decision systems.





Before Accenture, Philip had held key business management roles at IBM, CSS Corporation, Chimera Technologies, Seventhsense Technologies, and Socratic Learning Inc. – at both national and international scale. Over the last 15 years, Philip has been managing large business assignments, diverse teams, and has worked in various global markets and India.





Dale Vaz, Head of Engineering – AI and ML, Swiggy





The head of engineering for data science, Machine Learning (ML) and AI at Swiggy, Dale Vaz is a technology leader with 19 years of industry experience.





At Swiggy, he focusses on scaling the platform, its AI and ML capabilities, and innovation at large. Before this, Dale was with Infosys for close to seven years, and Amazon India for 12 years.





At Swiggy, he is responsible for grooming 600 engineers across three countries and six development centres, setting the overall strategies for the foodtech unicorn’s technology and building innovative, scalable, and operationally excellent products.

Anirban Das, Head of Product, Dunzo

Anirban Das is Dunzo’s first product manager, and his proudest achievement is to have built an 18-member product and design team at the startup.





Having spent his entire professional life in coding, testing, and designing, Anirban now manages end-to-end ownership of B2C products.





At Dunzo, he delivered the minimum viable products (MVPs) of the offer system, Dunzo cash and referral construct, Dunzo Bike Taxis, and the merchant product, among many others. Anirban has previously worked at Zynga, Hike Messenger, and Microsoft.





Sudhanshu Gupta, COO, Paytm First Games

Sudhanshu’s career began at PepsiCo as a development manager for Jalandhar territory. Here, he was responsible for managing PepsiCo's beverages business in four districts and with 26 distributors, contributing to an annual turnover of Rs 35 crore.





Later, he moved to Flipkart to develop the business for the Computer and Accessories category and also managed the category later.





At Paytm, he was initially a part of the first team that built the Paytm marketplace. Then, he moved up the ladder to head the overall business at Paytm, and then moved on to manage and operate Paytm First Games as its COO.

Rajashree Rao, Head of Partnerships and Ecosystem (APAC), R² Data Labs, Rolls Royce

An industry thought leader, consultant and mentor, Rajashree’s expertise lies in next-gen technologies like AI, cloud computing, data analytics, robotics, industry 4.0, IoT, IIoT, Blockchain, and smart cities.





She has 20 years of experience, working in the corporate world at the likes of IBM, Intel, and SAP. She has also led the technology adoption within the Singapore Government, and is now the head of partnerships and ecosystem for R2 Data Labs at Rolls Royce.





Passionate about empowering women, she spends her free time working with women-centric organisations.

Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder and CTO, Haptik

Swapan with Aakrit Vaish (R), CEO, Haptik.

Swapan's passion lies in building complex applications with minimal design. As the CTO of one of the world's largest chatbot platforms, he has closely witnessed the paradigm shift in the industry from apps to bots.





After working in the Bay Area for close to a decade, Swapan realised the power of ideas and how the balance between technology, design





A serial builder of apps, he has worked as an analyst and consultant with Accenture.





Vinay Bhartia, Country Director, Lark

Image source: Franchise India.

Prior to joining Lark as its India Director, serial entrepreneur and angel investor Vinay was the Country Head of Alibaba's DingTalk in the country.





DingTalk is a mobile and desktop first, cloud-based communication, and office automation tool, for which Vinay helped onboard more than 700 enterprises and headed its international product development.









