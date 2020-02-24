Indian CEOs need to build inclusive tech capabilities: Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday urged Indian business leaders to build technology capabilities that are inclusive in nature.





Beginning his three-day visit to India, Nadella was addressing Microsoft's Future Decoded CEO Summit in Mumbai.





"Indian CEOs need to build own tech capability and ensure that the solutions are inclusive," he said.





Stating that the last decade saw the emergence of the aggregators, he asserted that aggregators are not enough alone.





Nadella said, "We need to ensure that digital interventions lead to broadening of productivity."





The Microsoft Chief stated that 72 percent of jobs for software engineers in India are outside of the technology industry.





Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft





Speaking at the same event, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said the company prefers to train internal talent for the changing technologies and ensure that good quality talent is retained, rather than searching for it externally.





He said the millennials possess phenomenal knowledge and are quick learners as well, but need to be trained on the same.





The era of multi-year projects in IT is over; and three years ago, TCS took a bet to completely adopt Agile technologies by 2020, he said. Now, 59 percent of all the developers are working on Agile, he added.





The Microsoft also announced its commitment to India's rapidly evolving B2B startup ecosystem. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the tech giant has committed $100,000 each to 100 enterprise SaaS startups in the country.





This $100,000 will be poured into the startups by 100 participating companies which Microsoft will bring together in the programme over the next 18 months.





More than 50 startups have already been signed up at launch, the company stated just ahead of CEO Satya Nadella's visit to India.





The 100X100X100 programme has been launched under the ambit of Microsoft for Startups, and will help companies go through digital transformation through rapid adoption of cutting-edge SaaS solutions.





Simultaneously, the companies will also help early-stage startups grow their customer base and increase their revenues.









