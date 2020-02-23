Story of the tailor shop that trademarked 'Modi kurta'

Started in 1981, here’s how JadeBlue built a strong presence in Gujarat and set foot across India with 60 stores, raking in Rs 265 crore turnover.

By Team YS
23rd Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The tailor shop that trademarked 'Modi kurta'

JadeBlue

Started in 1981, here’s how JadeBlue built a strong presence in Gujarat and set foot across India with 60 stores, raking in Rs 265 crore turnover.


How Skillate removes recruitment roadblocks

Skillate

Bengaluru-based Skillate uses natural language processing (NLP) to understand job requirements and ranks candidates against job posts.


VCs should not mandate what a founder should do

Founders and Investors

In this episode of #MatrixMoments, Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director of Matrix Partners India, explores the relationship dynamics between a founder and their VC.


A throwback at Future of Work 2018 and 2019

Future of Work

Just before we bring you the third edition of Future of Work with some of the best minds of the tech industry, here is a quick recap.


The startup automating customer engagement for Nykaa

Verloop

Team Verloop

Founded in August 2015, Verloop uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help its clients reach customers in a faster, more accurate and effective manner.


Fossil's new hybrid smartwatch has a hint of old-school

Fossil Hybrid

Fossil Hybrid HR is now in India. The smartwatch will please analogue watch enthusiasts who are looking to upgrade, but only slightly.


Two women who aim to make India a global rule-maker

Gateway House

Manjeet Kripalani and Neelam Deo founded Gateway House, a global foreign policy think-tank that offers pragmatic, independent solutions for designing a new global order.


Ritesh Agarwal on becoming a successful entrepreneur

Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO

Ritesh Agarwal of OYO Hotels & Homes dropped out of college to fulfil his entrepreneurial dreams to become one of the youngest successful entrepreneurs in India.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why Bengaluru remains the best place for tech startups in India

Thimmaya Poojary

How the coronavirus outbreak has impacted startup ecosystems in India and China

Sindhu Kashyaap

12 inspirational quotes by Oyo’s Ritesh Agarwal on how to become a successful entrepreneur

Sujata Sangwan

Walmart CEO says impressed with the performance of Flipkart in India

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Story of the tailor shop that trademarked 'Modi kurta'
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Do’s and dont’s - CRED Founder Kunal Shah gives tips to startups

trisha medhi

Best of Weekender: Meet Ashwin Sanghi, get Rs 1 lakh to snooze, and try Konkani recipes

Asha Chowdary

Ayurveda for pets? This startup is winning India’s $347M petcare market with its organic products

Sutrishna Ghosh

[The Turning Point] From a Google-backed company to being acquired by Reliance - the journey of Fynd

Debolina Biswas

IndiaStack introduces account aggregator initiative to drive financial inclusion in a fair and equitable manner

Sampath Putrevu

Why these IIT-ians took to entrepreneurship even after one failed startup

Ramarko Sengupta

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore