Story of the tailor shop that trademarked 'Modi kurta'

Started in 1981, here’s how JadeBlue built a strong presence in Gujarat and set foot across India with 60 stores, raking in Rs 265 crore turnover.





Bengaluru-based Skillate uses natural language processing (NLP) to understand job requirements and ranks candidates against job posts.





In this episode of #MatrixMoments, Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director of Matrix Partners India, explores the relationship dynamics between a founder and their VC.





Just before we bring you the third edition of Future of Work with some of the best minds of the tech industry, here is a quick recap.





Team Verloop

Founded in August 2015, Verloop uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help its clients reach customers in a faster, more accurate and effective manner.





Fossil Hybrid HR is now in India. The smartwatch will please analogue watch enthusiasts who are looking to upgrade, but only slightly.





Manjeet Kripalani and Neelam Deo founded Gateway House, a global foreign policy think-tank that offers pragmatic, independent solutions for designing a new global order.





Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO

Ritesh Agarwal of OYO Hotels & Homes dropped out of college to fulfil his entrepreneurial dreams to become one of the youngest successful entrepreneurs in India.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



