Here's how Zynga's former CTO is solving mankind’s greatest problems

Zynga's former CTO Cadir Lee now dons many hats in the startup world and beyond. He is now solving climate change and the energy crisis with OhmConnect.





The insurance industry may have been conservative in adopting AI, but combining human and machine insights offer insurers complementary, value-generating capabilities.





Sunil Agarwal, Director, Vinod Cookware

Started by Rajeram Agarwal in 1962, Vinod Cookware is one of India’s oldest businesses in this sector. Its pressure cookers have been its biggest success yet.





Did you know? Technopreneurship is not just about technology. So, what exactly to be a technopreneur? And how can you be one? Let’s find out.









Meldoc founder Rajesh.

Founded in 2018, Meldoc functions as a virtual personal assistant for doctors, and lets them connect, work smart, upskill, and stay on top of investments.





Mumbai-based NGO Enabling Leadership helps inculcate strong belief systems, develop excellent problem-solving skills, and build a keen sense of awareness.





Co-founders of Finwego (L to R): Pavee Ramanisankar & Shiv Vadivelalagan

Chennai-based Finwego offers loans to schools, management, staff, vendors, teachers, and parents. It has disbursed working capital to 500 schools.





Brands like Manyavar-Mohey, Meena Bazaar, and Neeru’s are dominating India's Rs 35,000 crore ethnic wear industry in India. But not without a tough fight.





