[Jobs roundup] Join the booming API development community with these job openings

The developer fraternity in the industry, which was till now centred on basic frameworks, has now moved towards API development. This cuts down on many layers of software development, and rapidly leads to deployment and production.





And as the startup frenzy in India grew, more and more tech companies were committing to open APIs.





Typically, an API developer's role is to develop a code based on high and low-level design. With an experience in advanced proxies, analytics, backend-as-a-service (BaaS), developer portal, knowledge in installation and configuration, and platform operations, an engineer can find his way to work as an API developer in the booming tech industry at present.





YourStory has curated a list of few openings for API developers in backend and .NET.

API Developer

Evernest

Experience needed: 9+ years





The candidate will work as a senior member of the development team in enhancing the API platform, writing clean code with a high respect for test cases and design integrity. S/he will work closely with others to come up with high-level and low-level design for all major changes, while guiding other engineers in following engineering best practices like TDD, Pair-Programming, and others. The expectation is to act as the technical expert on the floor for any common technical problems.





Backend API Engineer

Stripe

Experience needed: Not specified





Stripe's Bengaluru office is looking for people with a strong background and interest in building successful products or systems. The candidate should be comfortable in dealing with lots of moving pieces and should have exquisite attention to detail. With a knack to learn new technologies and systems, the candidate will design, build, and maintain APIs, services, and systems across Stripe’s engineering teams. S/he will debug production issues across services and multiple levels of the stack.





Backend API Developer

Prowide Solutions

Experience needed: Not specified





As a backend API developer, the candidate should have the ability to guide clients to create thoughtful, scalable, and sustainable feature sets. An ability to work with designers, product managers, and QA Engineers to quickly turn around requirements, and to lead projects from start to ship is expected. S/he must have good, analytical decision-making skills.





Senior Engineer, .NET API and Azure

Genpact

Experience needed: Not specified





For the role, Genpact is looking for someone with strong knowledge in the latest .NET framework and hands-on experience on WEB APIs, REST service and MVC architecture. The candidate should be familiar with Microsoft SQL Server 2012 or higher version, with hands-on experience in Azure functions, Azure logic apps, Azure Event hub, Azure API gateway. S/he should have strong understanding of object-oriented programming, with a skill for writing reusable libraries.





API Developer

Cargill

Experience needed: 7 years





As an API Developer for the ACES (application and cloud enablement services) team in Bengaluru, this position will be responsible for eliciting the business requirements and delivering the right products that fulfil the vision. This role will work closely with the business users, SCRUM masters, and team to deliver business requirements and user stories in alignment with the project vision. The role would require critical thinking, problem solving, and excellent communication and collaboration skills.





