Keep learning and keep innovating – your startup fix for the week

“Learning and innovation go hand in hand. The arrogance of success is to think that what you did yesterday will be sufficient for tomorrow," said William Pollard, an English clergyman.





Serial entrepreneurs Méhul Doshi and Manish Singh were already two startups old when they faced a fresh problem – the lack of transparency and timely information in the ocean freight industry.





The duo realised that a new one-stop solution is the next step, which led to Shiplyst. They approached several freight companies with the idea of a simple platform for freight booking and shipment management, which received positive responses.





So much so that one of the clients, Sharad Kumar, decided to close his freight forwarding business to join them full time as a co-founder. Here's how Shiplyst is dealing with the ocean freight industry's challenges.









India has the world’s largest blue-collar workforce. Yet, until 2015, when WorkIndia started, the space was fragmented with job seekers struggling to match with recruiters.





ReferHire founders: Jaspreet Oberoi (left) and Rohit Tewari

Founded in 2016, ReferHire, a HR tech startup, has a peer-to-peer platform that connects prospective candidates with companies that are keen to hire.





Aditya Agarwalla and Sanjay Agarwalla, Founders of Kisan Network

Agritech startup Kisan Network began life as a science project at Princeton. The platform now benefits over 50,000 farmers in 6,000 villages.





OnTrack founders

Ontrack Technologies, which claims to manage the fourth largest two-wheeler fleet in India, has a current user base of 35,000 customers. It also has a B2B model, and provides vehicles to Swiggy and Nestaway





Founders of Woodenstreet

Woodenstreet is a furniture and home décor brand that manufactures and sells its products online. The startup claims to have sold over 1.5 lakh products to date.





Founders Neeraj & Sumit

Founded by Neeraj Khandelwal and Sumit Gupta, Mumbai-based CoinDCX is an aggregator of cryptocurrency trading services.





Toby (L) and Donald Hicks (R)

Founded in 2003, LLamasoft is now rolling out Llama.ai, a pure AI-play decision-making product to optimise its existing supply chain solutions.





