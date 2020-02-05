LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner steps aside after 11 years, says time is right

The LinkedIn professional networking service is getting a new CEO.





Jeff Weiner will become the Executive Chairman after 11 years as CEO of the Microsoft-owned business. Ryan Roslansky, the Senior Vice President of Product, will become the CEO as of June 1.





Jeff Weiner and Ryan Roslansky. Picture Credits: Twitter/Jeff Weiner





Weiner said the timing felt right, personally and professionally, with a ready successor. He said he sees his new role as similar to how LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman helped him.





"He was there to help ensure that I was going to be successful," Weiner said in a video posted by LinkedIn. "So I'd like to replicate this process."





He said he would still be available to represent the company and help with product or strategy reviews.





Roslansky said LinkedIn's priority of serving the world's professionals isn't going to change. LinkedIn has about 645 million members.





Weiner joined LinkedIn as CEO in 2008 and led it through its initial public offering (IPO) of stock in 2011. Microsoft bought the company for $26 billion in 2016.





Roslansky has been at LinkedIn for more than 10 years. He will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and join Microsoft's senior leadership team.





Last year, LinkedIn appointed Ashutosh Gupta as the Country Manager at LinkedIn India, replacing Mahesh Narayanan.





Currently, he is part of the senior management team and reports to Olivier Legrand, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific region. Apart from that, he also leads LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions (LMS) Online Sales Organisation (OSO) for APAC and China.





LinkedIn has a global professional network of over 630 million members and more than 57 million members in India.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Edited by Suman Singh)







