[Funding alert] Nandan Nilekani-backed RailYatri raises Series B round from NRJN Family, others

Earlier this month, travel tech startup RailYatri had raised Rs 14.03 Cr from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation as a part of its Series B funding round.

By Apurva P
24th Feb 2020
Noida-based travel tech startup RailYatri has raised Rs 43.02 crore from Entrust Family Office (NRJN Family Services) in its ongoing Series B funding round.


ON Mauritius (Omidyar Network) and Milestone Trusteeship Services (Blume Ventures) also infused Rs 11.58 crore and Rs 10.08 crore in the startup respectively.


Earlier this month, on February 17, RailYatri had raised Rs 14.03 Cr from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation as a part of Series B funding round.


According to the regulatory filings accessed by YourStory, Samsung Venture Investment has been allotted 29,725 Series BB compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) for Rs 4,710 per share, totalling up to Rs 14.03 Cr.


In 2018, the travel booking platform had raised $8 million in the Series B funding, which was led by Omidyar Network. Existing investors including Nandan Nilekani, Blume Ventures and Helion Venture Partners had also participated in the funding round.


yourstory-railyatri

(L to R) Sachin Saxena, Manish Rathi and Kapil Raizada, co-founders, RailYatri

[YS Exclusive] Nandan Nilekani on how Aadhaar, UPI, account aggregator can be India’s big contributions to the world


Founded in 2014 by Manish Rathi, Kapil Raizada and Sachin Saxena, RailYatri is a crowdsourced platform for trains and travel-related services. The travel app provides comprehensive information about trains, passenger amenities at stations, platforms and the speed of the train, along with personalised alerts via the mobile app, mobile web and SMS.


It uses deep-analytics technology to make predictions that will help travellers make smart decisions for their travel.


Besides offering train ticket information and services, the startup had also started an intercity bus service — IntrCity SmartBus — last year. In 2019, RailYatri claimed that the IntrCity Smartbus was already serving over 50,000 travellers per month and about 60 percent of waitlisted train passengers have “moved seamlessly” to buses.


Manish in a previous conversation with YourStory said,


“Our rapidly growing economy is fuelling the need for travel across every small city and town, and this trend will continue. With the next half billion Indians coming online over the next three to five years, they will look for pan-India multi-modal transportation platforms.”


Last year, the startup also launched a ‘flexi-ticket’ feature, which allows users to make last-minute changes to their plans when finding reservation in trains isn’t available. 



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

