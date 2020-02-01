Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers longest Budget speech ever

The Finance Minister's Budget speech crossed 160-minutes (2 hours and 40 minutes) in duration. Her first Budget speech in July 2019 went on for around 137 (2 hours 17 minutes)

By Trisha Medhi & Tarush Bhalla
1st Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday delivered one of the longest Budget speeches crossing 160 minutes (2 hours and 40 minutes) in duration.


Before getting into announcing the allocations made for 2020-21, she laid out three prominent themes around the Budget - Aspirational India, economic development for all, and a caring society.


Her first Budget speech, in July 2019, went on for around 137 (2 hours 17 minutes).


Budget 2020: Startups ESOPS


Also Read

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes 16-point action plan to boost farmers' income


Unable to continue, she told the Speaker to consider the rest of the speech as laid and sat in her seat.


Many of the announcements including reduction in personal income tax rates were welcomed with thumping of desks by treasury benches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too joined the members in the applause.


However, some of her remarks regarding Beti Bachao Beti Padao programme were met with protests from the Opposition benches.

'Entrepreneurship' - The strength of India

Lauding India's spirit of entrepreneurship, she said, "Entrepreneurship has always been the strength of India. We respect the risk-taking appetite of India's youth."


She also proposed a slew of measures to ensure ease of doing business for Indian startups, including a seed fund to support early-stage startups and an investment clearance and advisory cell for entrepreneurs, among other measures.


Calling India's growing crop of entrepreneurs "job creators", the Finance Minister noted that the young men and women of India are today giving up greener pastures to create new businesses and employment opportunities in India, ensuring further economic growth.


Apart from entrepreneurship, the finance minister ensured that there is a focus on subjects like new economy as well as emerging technologies in her Budget announcement and allocations for the same.


She added that in terms of emerging technologies - 3D Printing, Data storage, Quantum computing, IoT are changing the face of the world; while India is embracing the new sharing economy displacing conventional businesses.


The FM also added that Indian government is looking at new technologies for DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), and that Analytics and Fintech are changing the way we are dealing with our lives.


She emphasised the importance of IP creation and protection and announced the launch of a digital platform for Intellectual Property Protection.


"The platform will facilitate seamless application, and a centre will be established to work on the complexity and innovation for IP. She also proposed knowledge transfer sectors, which would help in proof of concept and creation of products."

Sitharaman also announced that - there will be a policy to build data-center parks throughout the country; a digital platform for seamless submission for IP applications; and knowledge transfer centers for new emerging sectors.


She also announced an outlay of Rs 8,000 crore for five years for quantum-technologies related computing and other applications 



(With inputs from PTI).


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Budget 2020 Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget to 'fulfil aspirations' of all Indians


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

From Rs 7.5L to Rs 15L revenue in six months, this startup helps middle-class Indians cut down on wedding costs

Sutrishna Ghosh

What got this IIM alum's bootstrapped snack startup onto Amazon’s Launchpad

Debolina Biswas

Budget 2020: India now fifth-largest economy globally, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
At YourStory's startup debate, entrepreneurs and investors discuss Budget 2020 wishlist
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2020: FM announces Rs 100 lakh Cr funding in infra development

Vishal Krishna

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils plans to revive economy, fulfil aspirations of all Indians

Thimmaya Poojary

Budget 2020: PM Narendra Modi lauds decade's first budget for having "vision" and "action"

Sohini Mitter

Budget 2020: From liquidity constraints to revising debt recovery norms, FM addresses ailing NBFCs

Tarush Bhalla

Budget 2020: Startups hail tax changes, say will help attract, retain talent

Press Trust of India

Budget 2020: Online degree courses to students from weaker sections; new education policy soon

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore