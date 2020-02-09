Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with celebrity author Suketu Mehta, write a novel with Notion Press, and eat hummingbird cakes in Frazer Town

Dressing well and looking presentable is very important, but so is being comfortable, because that’s what ultimately makes you feel confident. So, how do you dress like a leader?









Look like a leader at the workplace

Get some top sartorial tips from fashion guru, Miss Malini, who is privy to all of the behind-the-scenes discussions on style. Learn how to wear classic clothes with a twist, combine casual attire with formals, play with colours, and go Indo-Western.

Whether you are the boss or not, it is very important to bring your A-game, style-wise, every time to work. So, check out all the fashion tips from our celebrity influencer this week.





Suketu Mehta



In Suketu Mehta’s Maximum City, a book on the city of Mumbai published in 2004, the author gives you vivid images of the city from different angles. There are heart-wrenching stories, of despair, of resilience, the criminal underworld, and a city which itself is a story of stark contrasts.





In his new book, This Land is Our Land: An Immigrant’s Manifesto, Mehta delves into the world of migrants, drawing from his and his family’s experiences of migrating from India to many new lands.

Check out our interview with Suketu Mehta where he tells us that anger prompted him to write his latest book, and why humanising migration stories is very important in the world today.





Naveen Valsakumar

Do you want to write a book in 2020? Do you dream of being a best-selling author?





Meet Naveen Valsakumar, Co-Founder, Notion Press Publishing, who tells us that self-publishing is the new normal in the world of books today. An aircraft engineer by profession, Naveen got into the business of books and created one of the most successful self-publishing platforms in the country.

In an exclusive interview, Naveen talks about famous, self-published authors, his greatest challenges as a publisher, and how the world of books has changed over the years. Don't miss his insights and thoughts as he is a passionate book lover and a busy entrepreneur.





Try the cinnamon rolls at Lagom, a patisserie in Frazer Town

Tazeen Kapadia is only 28-years-old but she is already an entrepreneur with vision and flair. As a baker, mother, and adventure seeker, she manages to juggle all her responsibilities and interests with ease. Her patisserie ‘Lagom’ in Frazer Town should be on top of your must-visit list this year if you want to taste delicacies that are gorgeous and full of flavour.

What is unique and special about Tazeen’s baking is that every item is created with great precision and craftsmanship, right from her healthy carrot cake to her double chocolate and hummingbird cupcakes to her Japanese milk breads, Babka loaves, layered wedding cakes, cinnamon rolls, and more.

Read all about this young entrepreneur in our interview with Tazeen and her love for creating delicious bakes in the most precise way possible.





Turmeric Root is a superfood now

Once, not too many years ago, few foods could rival chia seeds, spirulina, moringa, and kale among the superfoods that were mandatory for good health. Today, many more superfoods have been added to the repertoire of power-packed foods. The good news is, many of these new superfoods are easily available in our country.





For instance, if you can’t get hold of blueberries, you can make do with blue grapes that are available in plenty, when in season. Another interesting aspect of the list this year is the fact that the foods we have loved for years are being discovered by the western world. Turmeric root, for example, is one of the biggest superfoods now in the West, but we have loved this wonderful condiment in our country for centuries.

Don't miss our story on the superfoods recommended by our nutritionist which should be a part of your dietary regimen this year.





Technology has taken over the world of romance

As a precursor to Valentine’s Day next week, Amazon, the ecommerce giant came up with the concept of ‘Amazon Dating’ which categorises people and offers one-hour delivery services. Though this was only a parody of the age we live in, it managed to capture the tech-heavy spirit of our generation.





Dating apps can help you find the right match nowadays, but they have utterly destroyed the old-world charm of courtship. There was a time when men and women would think of thoughtful gestures and ways to express their love to their romantic partners. It was as simple as taking them for a cold winter stroll, a picnic in the park, cooking their favourite meal, or writing a card to convey their emotions.





Today, this has been replaced by the 'Swipe right' and 'Check the chat screen' technology. How has romance changed over time? Read our story on the new world of romance.





A R Rahman

With the 92nd Academy Awards coming up on February 10, 2020, actors, filmmakers, visual artists, and musicians are gearing up to see who takes home the golden statues.





This year, Bollywood film Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was extremely close to making it to the nominee list, but did not succeed. Ninety-one international films made it to this category, however, only ten films are advancing to the final round.





Although no Indian film is making it to the red carpet this year, read our retrospective on some of the notable individuals who gave us a place in World Cinema.









Saurabh Rathore

Is your favourite author, Paulo Coelho? Is your greatest fear running out of an innovative idea and having to go back to a boring 9 to 5 job? Is work the love of your life?





If so, meet Saurabh Rathore, Founder of Gobble Me Good, who introduced unique culinary experiences from across the world to foodies with a sweet tooth. He founded his company when he discovered the delectable phenomenon of bubble waffles and decided to introduce them in India.





As for his motto, “Great things never come from staying in your comfort zone”, is the best way to push yourself to achieve more than you had ever imagined possible.

Read all about his greatest treasures, his loves, his favourite journeys, and much more in his responses to our Proust questionnaire.
































