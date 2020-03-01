Top highlights from Future of Work 2020

As Future of Work 2020 wraps up, here's a look at some of the insightful talks, panels, workshops, and masterclasses held at India's largest product, tech, and design conference.

By Team YS
1st Mar 2020
Winning the hunger games with tech

Dale Vaz-FoW

Swiggy's Tech Head Dale Vaz tells YourStory's Shradha Sharma that we are just starting to scratch the surface on how technology will change the world.


How Alibaba Cloud is changing lives

Yaw Yeo

Yaw Yeo, General Manager of International Product and Business, Alibaba Cloud

At Future of Work, YourStory's flagship product-tech-design conference, Alibaba Cloud’s Yaw Yeo spoke about how the cloud is empowering people amidst the coronavirus crisis.


Building the largest biometric identity system

Pramod Varma

Pramod Varma, who is the Chief Architect of Aadhaar and India Stack layers spoke about the experience of building these country scale systems.


Meeta Malhotra decodes the business of design

The Hard Copy Founder Meeta Malhotra

The Hard Copy Founder Meeta Malhotra

The Founder of The Hard Copy – an online publication focussed on design, technology, and innovation in India – talks about the power of storytelling in the business context.


Niti Aayog will establish India as an AI garage

Arnab Kumar, Niti Aayog

At Future of Work 2020, Arnab Kumar of NITI Aayog said the nation’s think tank wants to build infrastructure and solutions using AI and ML to help every citizen in the country.


The smartphone punching above its weight

Realme C3

We review Oppo’s Realme C3, a truly budget smartphone that takes on the likes of Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A. At Rs 6,999, find out if it holds its ground despite the affordable price tag.


This startup brings the ‘human’ element to HR tech

Culturro

Founders of Culturro

Culturro is a bootstrapped HR tech startup based out of Delhi-NCR. Its tech platform Agnya focusses on helping companies boost employee productivity.


