Take your Valentine’s Day gifting up a notch with these special gifts

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and there’s just one thing that everyone is looking for: that perfect V-Day gift. Chocolates, flowers, cupcakes…these have been there forever, but finding the gift that best suits your significant other is imperative at this time of the year.





A survey conducted by dating app OK Cupid last year revealed that 25 percent of participants went online to buy gifts for their BAE. No wonder then that startups, including Indigift, AskMyGift, and Bigsmall, are tapping the global gifting market pegged at $475 billion.





Valentine’s Day may often be dissed as a western celebration, but it has taken off in India, and the country is expected to be one of the most influential contributors in this market by 2024.





Wondering what to gift when February 14 rolls around? YourStory presents a curated list of gifts that is sure to make you - and your partner - happy.





Framed star map

Price range: Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000





Nearly every couple marks and celebrates special days, places, and anniversaries. A framed star map may be the best way to remind your Valentine of a special moment. Gift him or her a map of the night sky of your chosen place and time with the constellations visible. Add names and messages on the customised map to seal this special deal.





Digital photo frame

Price range: Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000





A photo frame never goes out of fashion; it gets more fashionable when you get home a digital one. If a picture can speak a thousand words, imagine what over 50 chosen ones would say when you select them for a special slideshow.





Headphone splitter

Price range: Rs 100 to Rs 500





With couple time often translating into Netflixing these days – even while travelling – we suggest you give the flowers a miss and opt for a winning practical gift. A headphone splitter could be a saviour during road trips and movie nights, especially when you don’t want to disturb others around you.





Love activity book

Price: Rs 299





Not everybody has the time or energy to go out on a date on a weekday. And the same-old, same-old routine of streaming shows and ordering in may seem like the best choice. But why not spice things up with a love activity book that features an array of compatibility tests, maze games, and shot glasses? Couples can spend quality time together filling in their bucket list, family tree, and collage pages.





Amazon Kindle

Price range: Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000





Most of us cite busy work schedules and frequent travelling for not getting enough time to read. If your significant other is an avid reader turned busy professional, a Kindle could spark off a forgotten love! A bunch of downloaded e-books that s/he’s sure to love will be a welcome addition. Reading is known to be a stress-buster, and who doesn’t want that for their Valentine?

Make-up Set or a Man Box

Price range: Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000





Who doesn’t love some quality me-time? Encourage your SO to spend some time with a curated grooming kit. The Man Company’s travel kit for men has eight fashion and grooming products. For her, beauty retailer Nykaa offers a range of curated gift boxes that are sure to be loved.

Engraved disc necklace

Price range: Rs 500 to Rs 5,000





Jewellery has been the traditional way of expressing love. However, the OK Cupid survey revealed that while 33 percent of women expected jewellery on Valentine’s Day last year, only 18 percent of men wanted to gift it. Why not give a gift that will be loved and is in your budget? A disc necklace that can be engraved is personalised and a keeper!





