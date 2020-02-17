Meet the video streaming startup powering Amazon Prime

When Sharan Reddy developed a video streaming application as part of his college project, little did he know that one day, it would become the foundation for something much bigger. That was in 2004.





In 2012, he founded Indee.tv, a platform built to help independent filmmakers get feedback from the global audience within 48 hours. Within months, Sharan landed several prestigious clients, but soon, Amazon's Without A Box almost put him out of business.





After all, could anyone go up against Amazon? Turns out, Indee.tv did, and won too. Today, it has over 400 clients, including 21st Century Fox, Reliance Entertainment, CBS, and even Amazon Prime!





In an exclusive chat, Vamsi Krishna, Co-founder of edtech startup Vedantu, shares the journey of the online learning platform in transforming the edtech space in India.





With 9,000 startups, Mumbai has grown into a major hub for the ecosystem. Find out the factors fostering this growing startup culture.





Akshay Jain and Mayank Jain, Managing Partners at Greenways

Delhi-based Greenways expanded into women ethnic wear range with a flagship store in Connaught Place. Its stores now record a footfall on 20,000 customers every month.





Benson Samuel, Co-founder of Coinsecure

This week's techie is Benson Samuel, ex-CTO and Co-founder of Coinsecure, who is now on a mission to fix a global problem: initial coin offering (ICO), using blockchain.





The Indian cosmetics and cosmeceutical market is evolving, and at the helm of this are startups creating new verticals and making the most of the changes.





Even as the number of online dating app users goes up to 26.8 million by 2024, the real question is – will they pay to use the premium features offered?





Founders of Nova Credit

Y Combinator-backed startup Nova Credit also helps Indian students and businessmen get credit histories from their home country recognised by US credit bureaus.





Quote of the week:

Great things never come from staying in your comfort zone. Step out and explore. – Saurabh Rathore, Gobble Me Good





