Meet the video streaming startup powering Amazon Prime

When Sharan Reddy developed a video streaming application in college, little did he know that it would become the foundation for something much bigger.

By Team YS
17th Feb 2020
When Sharan Reddy developed a video streaming application as part of his college project, little did he know that one day, it would become the foundation for something much bigger. That was in 2004. 


In 2012, he founded Indee.tv, a platform built to help independent filmmakers get feedback from the global audience within 48 hours. Within months, Sharan landed several prestigious clients, but soon, Amazon's Without A Box almost put him out of business. 


After all, could anyone go up against Amazon? Turns out, Indee.tv did, and won too. Today, it has over 400 clients, including 21st Century Fox, Reliance Entertainment, CBS, and even Amazon Prime!


Quote of the week:

Great things never come from staying in your comfort zone. Step out and explore. – Saurabh Rathore, Gobble Me Good


