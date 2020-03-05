How Adhaan Solution is driving people management in Gujarat with its tailored HR services

The importance of human resources in an organisation is easily overlooked. Yes, you may have a great idea, new technology, excellent marketing strategies in place, but human resource is still the most important element that determines the success or failure of an organisation. As American businesswoman Mary Kay Ash once said, "A company is only as good as the people it keeps." While it may not directly affect the performance of your business today, over time, the right or wrong talent could make or break your company’s growth dramatically.





One company that is on a vision to establish ground-breaking revelations in HR solutions and initiate a new wave in the industry is Adhaan Solution Pvt. Ltd, founded by Bhavna Undernani in 2010.

The founding story and challenges

Bhavna, who has over 12 years’ experience in the HR industry, picked up the art and science of managing people and staffing business while working at Teamlease for 5 years. She found her entrepreneurial calling in 2010 and along with Co-founder and Director, Dheeraj Vanjani, launched the consultant firm, Adhaan Solution in Gujarat, Ahmedabad.





Being a bootstrapped business, initially, it was difficult to achieve growth. With limited funds, they had to keep their technology and talent cost in control to make ends meet. But in two and a half years, they managed to break even and since then, growth has skyrocketed tremendously year-on-year. Today, it has become Rs 200 crore profitable company.





"Our patience, dedication, integrity, loyalty and most importantly our USP - services at its best- are key values which helped me overcome the challenges. Our mission is to continuously develop and strengthen our deliverables and fulfil our dream to reach the pinnacle in HR solutions,” says Bhavna Undernani, Founder and Managing Director, Aadhan Solution.

Services offered

As one of the fastest-growing HR solutions companies in the state, Adhaan Solution offers various tailored services and support to its clients. These are:





Payroll management - Ensuring employee welfare by helping HR management to deliver timely and accurate salary payments and deductions to employees.

Ensuring employee welfare by helping HR management to deliver timely and accurate salary payments and deductions to employees. Temporary staffing - Offering temporary services to clients looking to hire candidates to work on short projects and save employment costs.

Offering temporary services to clients looking to hire candidates to work on short projects and save employment costs. Permanent recruitment - Providing experienced and dedicated HR professionals who will help find the perfect candidate for every post.

Providing experienced and dedicated HR professionals who will help find the perfect candidate for every post. Expat hiring - Offering guidance and suitable professional fit to candidates looking to start afresh in a new country.

Offering guidance and suitable professional fit to candidates looking to start afresh in a new country. Labour law compliance management - Taking a proactive approach in covering legal obligation to ensure that organisations comply with rules, regulations or laws, pertaining to the industry.





There are several factors that make Adhaan Solution stand out in the market, including cost-effective and TAT recruitment services, on-time and accurate payroll processing, 100 percent audit clearance, 100 percent documentation, government liaison and no more compliance burdens.

Achievements and the road ahead

Today, in the HR solutions industry, Adhaan is a force to be reckoned with. With their head office in Ahmedabad and branches across 9 states in India, the 120-member team has successfully placed over 90,000 employees since its launch. They have also been recognised in the tapping industry by the Government of India.





Going forward, Adhaan Solution has set a resolution to be one of the top five players in the staffing industry within two years, and is planning to expand in Southern and Eastern India.