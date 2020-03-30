Coronavirus: Anushka-Virat, Kartik Aaryan pledge donations to PM CARES, CM relief funds

Actor Anushka Sharma, husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Kartik Aaryan among others pledged money to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

By Press Trust of India
30th Mar 2020
Actor Anushka Sharma, her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, actor Kartik Aaryan among others on Monday pledged money to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country.


Taking to Twitter, the Zero star said the couple will donate to both Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund and Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES).


"Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona," Anushka said.
Anushka-Virat

Image Credit: Viral Bhayani's Instagram

Coronavirus: TVS Motor, Group companies pledge Rs 25 Cr to PM's relief fund


Kartik said it's the "absolute need of the hour" for people to come together as a nation.


"Whatever I am, whatever money I've earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I urge all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible," the Love Aaj Kal actor wrote.


Actor Shilpa Shetty, along with her husband Raj Kundra, pledged to donate Rs 21 lakh to PM-CARES.


"For humanity, our country and fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let's do our bit. @TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation."


On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar came forward to announce that he will be donating Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES.


Many in the industry stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds, including Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, and Bhushan Kumar, among others.


The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,071 on Monday, with death toll climbing to 29, according to the Health Ministry.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

