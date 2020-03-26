Coronavirus: Need COVID-19 related assistance? Here is a list of helpline numbers in India

With COVID-19 cases crossing the 600 mark in India, and a 21-day national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help arrest its spread, mass hysteria is at its peak. However, there is no need for panic as the Centre has announced that essential items such as grocery, food, medicines and healthcare will be available despite the lockdown.





My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020





While the Government is working to improve testing and treatment infrastructure to combat the virus, private organisations and startups, too, are coming up with innovations and technologies.





We recently reported that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) gave commercial approval to Mylab Discovery Solutions’ Made in India COVID-19 test kits. According to the company, it is ready with the first batch of test kits. The company will begin supplying them to government and private labs starting today (March 26).





The Indian government, till now, has been importing RT-PCR kits from Germany and Switzerland. However, this move will help the government reduce its dependency on foreign products and also avoid supply difficulties due to grounded airlines.









While we understand that dealing with a pandemic can be overwhelming, YourStory has compiled a list of helpline numbers across India that can be reached out to in case of any COVID-19 related difficulties.





In a bid to eliminate any fears, please reach out to the central helpline number, +91-11-23978046 for COVID-19 related queries. Apart from this, one may also reach out to their state and UT specific numbers:





Who should get tested

Anybody with flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and respiratory difficulties are asked to seek medical assistance and get checked.





Apart from this, if one has a recent travel history to any of the COVID-19 affected countries such as Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, Germany, and UAE, or have come in contact with a laboratory-confirmed positive case of coronavirus, are requested to immediately get in touch with authorities.





While a lockdown can be difficult, people are requested to stay at home and maintain social distancing to keep themselves and their families safe.





