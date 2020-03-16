Here’s a list of centres in India where you can get tested for coronavirus

The total number of people who have been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in India stands at 110 on Monday. With this, the fear surrounding the ailment is becoming more and more palpable.





With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the virus outbreak to be a pandemic, several entities are attempting to limit social interactions to avoid the transmission of the disease. Schools have been declared shut, business conferences stand cancelled, and most social events remain postponed.









Besides, the government has intensified its efforts to scale up both diagnosis and treatment facilities. Many of the states across the country are preparing to enhance provisions for community surveillance, isolation wards, trained manpower, and rapid response teams. Meanwhile, people who notice prominent symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and respiratory difficulties are being encouraged to get themselves checked.





SocialStory has compiled a list of test centers that have been set up across India for the screening of coronavirus.





Andhra Pradesh

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh





Andaman & Nicobar Islands

GMC, Anantapur, AP

Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar





Assam

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh





Bihar

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna





Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh





Chhattisgarh

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur





Delhi-NCR

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi

National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi





Gujarat

BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar





Haryana

Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana

BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat





Himachal Pradesh

Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP





Jammu and Kashmir

Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar

Government Medical College, Jammu





Jharkhand

MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur





Karnataka

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore

National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Bangalore

Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore

Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka

Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka





Kerala

National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala

Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala

Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala





Madhya Pradesh

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal

National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur





Meghalaya

NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya





Maharashtra

Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur

Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai





Manipur

J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur





Odisha

Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar





Puducherry

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry





Punjab

Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab

Government Medical College, Amritsar





Rajasthan

Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur

Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan

SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan





Tamil Nadu

King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai

Government Medical College, Theni





Tripura

Government Medical College, Agartala





Telangana

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad





Uttar Pradesh

King's George Medical University, Lucknow

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh





Uttarakhand

Government Medical College, Haldwani





West Bengal

National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata

IPGMER, Kolkata