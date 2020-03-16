Here’s a list of centres in India where you can get tested for coronavirus
The government of India has intensified its efforts to scale up both diagnosis and treatment facilities for coronavirus
The total number of people who have been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in India stands at 110 on Monday. With this, the fear surrounding the ailment is becoming more and more palpable.
With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the virus outbreak to be a pandemic, several entities are attempting to limit social interactions to avoid the transmission of the disease. Schools have been declared shut, business conferences stand cancelled, and most social events remain postponed.
Besides, the government has intensified its efforts to scale up both diagnosis and treatment facilities. Many of the states across the country are preparing to enhance provisions for community surveillance, isolation wards, trained manpower, and rapid response teams. Meanwhile, people who notice prominent symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and respiratory difficulties are being encouraged to get themselves checked.
SocialStory has compiled a list of test centers that have been set up across India for the screening of coronavirus.
Andhra Pradesh
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
GMC, Anantapur, AP
Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
Assam
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
Bihar
Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
Chandigarh
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
Delhi-NCR
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi
Gujarat
BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
Haryana
Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana
BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
Himachal Pradesh
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP
Jammu and Kashmir
Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
Government Medical College, Jammu
Jharkhand
MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
Karnataka
Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Bangalore
Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka
Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka
Kerala
National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala
Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala
Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
Meghalaya
NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya
Maharashtra
Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
Manipur
J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur
Odisha
Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
Puducherry
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Punjab
Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab
Government Medical College, Amritsar
Rajasthan
Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan
SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
Government Medical College, Theni
Tripura
Government Medical College, Agartala
Telangana
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
Uttar Pradesh
King's George Medical University, Lucknow
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
Uttarakhand
Government Medical College, Haldwani
West Bengal
National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
IPGMER, Kolkata
