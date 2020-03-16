Here’s a list of centres in India where you can get tested for coronavirus

The government of India has intensified its efforts to scale up both diagnosis and treatment facilities for coronavirus

By Roshni Balaji
16th Mar 2020
The total number of people who have been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in India stands at 110 on Monday. With this, the fear surrounding the ailment is becoming more and more palpable.


With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the virus outbreak to be a pandemic, several entities are attempting to limit social interactions to avoid the transmission of the disease. Schools have been declared shut, business conferences stand cancelled, and most social events remain postponed.


Coronavirus
Besides, the government has intensified its efforts to scale up both diagnosis and treatment facilities. Many of the states across the country are preparing to enhance provisions for community surveillance, isolation wards, trained manpower, and rapid response teams. Meanwhile, people who notice prominent symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and respiratory difficulties are being encouraged to get themselves checked.


SocialStory has compiled a list of test centers that have been set up across India for the screening of coronavirus.


Andhra Pradesh

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh


Andaman & Nicobar Islands

GMC, Anantapur, AP

Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar


Assam

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh


Bihar

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna


Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh


Chhattisgarh

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur


Delhi-NCR

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi

National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi


Gujarat

BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar


Haryana

Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana

BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat


Himachal Pradesh

Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, HP


Jammu and Kashmir

Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar

Government Medical College, Jammu


Jharkhand

MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur


Karnataka

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore

National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Bangalore

Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore

Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka

Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka


Kerala

National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala

Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram, Kerala

Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode, Kerala


Madhya Pradesh

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal

National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur


Meghalaya

NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya


Maharashtra

Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur

Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai


Manipur

J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur


Odisha

Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar


Puducherry

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry


Punjab

Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab

Government Medical College, Amritsar


Rajasthan

Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur

Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan

SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan


Tamil Nadu

King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai

Government Medical College, Theni


Tripura

Government Medical College, Agartala


Telangana

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad


Uttar Pradesh

King's George Medical University, Lucknow

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh


Uttarakhand

Government Medical College, Haldwani


West Bengal

National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata

IPGMER, Kolkata

