Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli-backed Digit Insurance launches policy for coronavirus cover

This insurance policy for coronavirus has been built under Digit Insurance's 'Digit Health Care Plus', and filed under IRDAI’s Sandbox Regulations.

By Rashi Varshney
4th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli-backed insurtech startup Digit Insurance has launched an insurance product that will cushion an individual against the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).


Digit's need-based insurance cover has been built under its health insurance product 'Digit Health Care Plus' and filed under IRDAI’s Sandbox Regulations that encourages insurers to launch and test innovative product offerings for the Indian consumers, the Bengaluru-based startup said in a statement.


As per the Sandbox Regulations, this product is valid only for a period of six months ie., from February 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020, Digit stated. The premium starts with Rs 299.


The product covers ongoing treatment and quarantine cases. 


If the test for coronavirus is found positive for COVID-19 from any of the authorised centers of ICMR – National Institute of Virology, Pune, Digit gives 100 percent of the claim amount. The patient need not wait for the completion of treatment.


Social Story

Representational Image

Also Read

This Delhi-based startup has an answer to shortage of face masks for coronavirus outbreak


Digit stated that it in the case of quarantine cases, if it has been advised in a government or army/military hospital, it will provide 50 percent of the claim amount for a consecutive period of 14 days. This is applicable even if a person's tests are later negative as it covers the screening and treatment costs.


One can choose a coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh or as little as Rs 25,000.

 

The one-year-long cover is  applicable for Indian residents below 75 years only, and has an initial waiting period of 15 days. 


With more than 1,600 recorded deaths, the number of fatalities from coronavirus has surpassed the toll of the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak, which originated in China. The outbreak now constitutes a global health emergency, the WHO said on January 30, 2020.


Kamesh Goyal, Chairman, Digit Insurance, said:


“It is unfortunate to contract an infection for which treatments are still in the trial phases. In such a time, we saw this cover to be the need of the hour. We understand that at such a devastating time, customers wouldn’t want to be stuck doing paperwork and running around to raise money to pay for the multiple screening and treatment tests. Therefore, we are offering this as a flat benefit cushion cover, for both positive and quarantined cases. While for positive cases we pay 100 percent, 50 percent of sum insured is paid for quarantined cases so that even in the smallest way possible, it compensates for the loss of income during this period.”

 For being eligible for this policy, the insured should not have been in contact with someone with a suspected history of coronavirus till the policy ends.


The insured or their immediate family members should not have traveled to China, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy, Iran, Behrain, Kuwait, Taiwan since December 1, 2019.


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

 

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Ecommerce startup Soxytoes raises investment from Gurugram-based angel network

Apurva P

Tax filing startup ClearTax makes its second acquisition in 6 months with Karvy’s GST services unit

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Arya raises $6M pre-Series B round from Omnivore, LGT Lightstone Aspada

Sindhu Kashyaap

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV
Daily Capsule
The story of Gunjan Patidar, CTO of Zomato
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

What big companies are doing to keep their employees safe as Coronavirus spreads

Sujata Sangwan

ByteDance launches first-of-its-kind social music streaming app Resso

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Arya raises $6M pre-Series B round from Omnivore, LGT Lightstone Aspada

Sindhu Kashyaap

Future of Work 2020: Here's what you need to develop products for space

Krishna Reddy

Tax filing startup ClearTax makes its second acquisition in 6 months with Karvy’s GST services unit

Tarush Bhalla

How design can supercharge startups in India: Mohit Jayal on the launch of Motherland Strategic Design, a company that wants to use design and business insights to equip enterprises for the future

Ryan Frantz

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore