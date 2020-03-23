Coronavirus: No layoffs, no salary cuts, Modi government’s advisory to companies

However, the Narendra Modi government is yet to announce any fiscal or monetary stimulus, in the wake of the COVID-19 or novel coronavirus crisis.

By Ramarko Sengupta
23rd Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Narendra Modi government has issued an advisory to both private and public companies to not lay off employees or cut their salaries, in the wake of the COVID-19 or novel coronavirus crisis


The advisory from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, dated March 20 reads: “In the backdrop of such challenging situation, all the employers of public/ private establishments are advised to extend their coordination by not terminating their employees, particularly casual or contractual workers from job or reduce their wages. [sic]”


Narendra Modi
Also Read

India heeds PM Modi’s janata curfew call, shuts down to beat coronavirus


The government’s advisory goes on to add, “If any worker takes leave he (/she) should be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in wages for this period.”


The novel coronavirus has so far killed eight people in India and infected 425. Across the world, the virus has taken more than 15,000 lives and infected over 3,51,000, according to the real-time population data tracker Worldometer


Millions of people across India have been put under lockdown, in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. A total of 80 districts across the country, including major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata have been placed under strict lockdown restricting movement, travel, and work till March 31.


The government’s advisory to employers also highlights the fact that job cuts and wage cuts would “further deepen the crises and will not only weaken the financial condition of the employee but will also hamper their morale to combat” the pandemic. 


The World Health Organisation declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11.


The Indian economy has been going through its worst slowdown in a decade. The coronavirus crisis will only compound the country’s economic troubles. India's unemployment rate rose to 7.78 percent in February, the highest since October 2019, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).


The country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth fell to 4.7 percent in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. The coronavirus crisis is likely to drag growth further down, in the fourth quarter.


The Modi government is yet to announce any fiscal or monetary stimulus to deal with the coronavirus crisis or the economic slowdown. 


India Inc. through industry associations such as CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and Assocham (The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) has written to Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking measures such as a year-long moratorium by banks on debt repayment, tax cuts, and fiscal stimulus amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore to needy citizens through Aadhaar-based direct benefit transfer.


"Fiscal and monetary stimulus measures need to be announced urgently," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.


Last week, Canada announced a fiscal-stimulus and tax-deferral package amounting to nearly 4 percent of its gross domestic product, in a bid to contain the economic damage caused by the novel coronavirus.


The CII has written to PM Modi seeking a fiscal stimulus of one percent of India’s GDP amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore to needy citizens through Aadhaar-based direct benefit transfer.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

COVID-19: Reliance Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband plans to ease remote working

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Quarantine restrictions violators may face 6 months prison in Karnataka

Press Trust of India

Vedanta announces Rs 100 Cr fund to fight coronavirus pandemic

Press Trust of India

An Army colonel, a fashion designer, and a CA want to keep you ‘safe’ with their startup

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
Beware: COVID-19 is knocking on our doors
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Isolation facilities, free fuel, masks: Reliance announces slew of initiatives to battle COVID-19

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Quarantine restrictions violators may face 6 months prison in Karnataka

Press Trust of India

COVID-19: Reliance Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband plans to ease remote working

Sohini Mitter

How China is using tech to continue its streak of zero new coronavirus cases

Kanishk Singh

Why intelligent retail logistics is vital to the survival of retail

Lokesh Kumar

Vedanta announces Rs 100 Cr fund to fight coronavirus pandemic

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru