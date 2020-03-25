Coronavirus: UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Next in line to the British throne, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

By Aishik Purkait
25th Mar 2020
Next in line to the British throne, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to a statement released by Clarence House, the 71-year-old was tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. 


It went on to state that the “71-year-old has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.” 


Prince Charles
Charles' spouse Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus. The statement also went on to mention that “in accordance with government and medical advice, the two are now self-isolating themselves in Scotland.” As per reports, they are self-isolating in Balmoral Estate in Scotland. 


Buckingham Palace has said that Queen Elizabeth II is in “good health”, even as some of her aides were recently tested positive for COVID-19.


Prince Charles joins a long list of leaders and celebrities who have been tested positive for coronavirus. They include - Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Christopher Hibju, Daniel Day Kim, Olga Kurylenko, Kevin Durant, and others. 


Among political figures, he joins the first lady of Canada, Sophia Gregoire Trudeau and the first lady of Spain, Begona Gomez, to have COVID-19. This is not the first case of a senior political figure in the United Kingdom to be affected by the coronavirus. Previously, UK’s Under-Secretary to the Health Minister, Nadine Dorries, was also tested positive for coronavirus. 


This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown of the country on March 23 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. As of now, The United Kingdom has reported a total of 8,077 cases and 422 deaths because of coronavirus, according to Worldometer.  


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

