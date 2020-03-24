Celebrities speak out: Powerful messages from A-listers on COVID-19 pandemic

From singers like Alicia Keyes, Shawn Mendes, and Justin Bieber to actresses like Julia Roberts and Julianne Moore, celebrities are trying to reduce the anxiety surrounding COVID-19 with their powerful videos and messages of hope

By Urvi Jacob
24th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

As the world battles to curb the impact of the coronavirus, and we try our best to overcome this challenge in solidarity, a number of celebrities are doing their bit to encourage their fans to socially distance themselves and follow government protocol.

They have taken to their individual social media handles to spread messages of hope, positivity and health warnings.

YS Weekender brings you 11 Celebrities who are voicing their thoughts, either through videos or via powerful messages.

Julianne Moore

American actress, Julianne Moore has been named by TIME magazine as one of the most influential people in the world.


She screenshot and posted a section of writing from the New York Times that she found to be accurate and quite telling of recent times.

It highlighted the vulnerability of people and how human beings in times of crises need to come together and support one another.


Julia Roberts

Pretty woman star, Julia Roberts, who has lit up our hearts with her onscreen presence, did so once again with a video she collaborated with 'Conservation International' called ‘Nature is Speaking.’


The video is about how earth has been here longer than we have and has endured a lot for decades. It is about the actions of human beings in their lifetime that will determine their fate, and how ‘nature doesn’t need people, but we, the people, need nature.’



Also Read

From Deepika Padukone, Taimur Ali Khan, to Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Here's how Bollywood stars spent their time during Janata curfew

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot, who is popularly known for portraying the DC superhero Wonder Woman, took to Instagram to say that at this time of social distancing, staying indoors is her ‘superpower.’

She encouraged fans to be safe and be aware of the fact that the coronavirus is extremely contagious and not to be taken lightly. She also reminded them that we are all one, and we will all fight this together.

Here's a look at what other celebrities had to say...

Justin Bieber (singer)

Also Read

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Kanika Kapoor: celebrities test positive for coronavirus

Bella Hadid (model)


Blake Lively (actress)

Shawn Mendes (singer)

Also Read

Zoom in: Here are 5 medical disaster movies that are trending during the time of COVID-19

Lady Gaga (singer)




Alicia Keyes (musician)

Also Read

From yoga and auditions to dance classes: Bollywood goes online as coronavirus shuts down industry

Ariana Grande (singer)

Taylor Swift (singer)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? and how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus anxiety: Here's a roadmap on how to stay calm and protect yourself

Deepa Kannan

Rejected 15 times and now a best-selling author – the incredible story of Ratna Vira

Sutrishna Ghosh

From Bill & Melinda Gates to Donatella Versace, celebrities make generous donations to COVID-19 relief funds

Urvi Jacob

Zoom in: Here are 5 medical disaster movies that are trending during the time of COVID-19

Urvi Jacob
Daily Capsule
India's consumption patterns in the time of coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From Bill & Melinda Gates to Donatella Versace, celebrities make generous donations to COVID-19 relief funds

Urvi Jacob

Coronavirus anxiety: Here's a roadmap on how to stay calm and protect yourself

Deepa Kannan

Uderzo illustrator and second father of Asterix and Obelix series dies

Urvi Jacob

From cooking to doing chores, how B-town celebs stay busy during the coronavirus lockdown

Suman Singh

Coronavirus: These tweets by celebrities during 'Janata Curfew' didn't go down well with netizens

Suman Singh

From Deepika Padukone, Taimur Ali Khan, to Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Here's how Bollywood stars spent their time during Janata curfew

Urvi Jacob

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru