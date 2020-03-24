As the world battles to curb the impact of the coronavirus, and we try our best to overcome this challenge in solidarity, a number of celebrities are doing their bit to encourage their fans to socially distance themselves and follow government protocol.

They have taken to their individual social media handles to spread messages of hope, positivity and health warnings.

YS Weekender brings you 11 Celebrities who are voicing their thoughts, either through videos or via powerful messages.

Julianne Moore

American actress, Julianne Moore has been named by TIME magazine as one of the most influential people in the world.





She screenshot and posted a section of writing from the New York Times that she found to be accurate and quite telling of recent times.

It highlighted the vulnerability of people and how human beings in times of crises need to come together and support one another.





Julia Roberts

Pretty woman star, Julia Roberts, who has lit up our hearts with her onscreen presence, did so once again with a video she collaborated with 'Conservation International' called ‘Nature is Speaking.’





The video is about how earth has been here longer than we have and has endured a lot for decades. It is about the actions of human beings in their lifetime that will determine their fate, and how ‘nature doesn’t need people, but we, the people, need nature.’









Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot, who is popularly known for portraying the DC superhero Wonder Woman, took to Instagram to say that at this time of social distancing, staying indoors is her ‘superpower.’

She encouraged fans to be safe and be aware of the fact that the coronavirus is extremely contagious and not to be taken lightly. She also reminded them that we are all one, and we will all fight this together.

Here's a look at what other celebrities had to say...

Justin Bieber (singer)

Bella Hadid (model)





Blake Lively (actress)

Shawn Mendes (singer)

Hey, I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all❤️ Please stay safe & make sure to look out for each other & yourselves. We’ve shared some info on @shawnfoundation socials if you need any resources x pic.twitter.com/mN7b2bD10q — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 20, 2020

Lady Gaga (singer)













Alicia Keyes (musician)

Let’s spread the good energy right now. Some love and light for your timeline 💜 pic.twitter.com/h9CaChckLC — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 14, 2020

Sending u light right now ✨✨✨

Just a reminder to keep your energy high.Theres a lot going on but take care of yourself, love on your family, and remind yourself to take a deep breathe and stay calm. Don’t forget that I love u💜💜 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 12, 2020

Ariana Grande (singer)

Taylor Swift (singer)