Celebrities speak out: Powerful messages from A-listers on COVID-19 pandemic
From singers like Alicia Keyes, Shawn Mendes, and Justin Bieber to actresses like Julia Roberts and Julianne Moore, celebrities are trying to reduce the anxiety surrounding COVID-19 with their powerful videos and messages of hope
As the world battles to curb the impact of the coronavirus, and we try our best to overcome this challenge in solidarity, a number of celebrities are doing their bit to encourage their fans to socially distance themselves and follow government protocol.
They have taken to their individual social media handles to spread messages of hope, positivity and health warnings.
YS Weekender brings you 11 Celebrities who are voicing their thoughts, either through videos or via powerful messages.
Julianne Moore
American actress, Julianne Moore has been named by TIME magazine as one of the most influential people in the world.
She screenshot and posted a section of writing from the New York Times that she found to be accurate and quite telling of recent times.
It highlighted the vulnerability of people and how human beings in times of crises need to come together and support one another.
Julia Roberts
Pretty woman star, Julia Roberts, who has lit up our hearts with her onscreen presence, did so once again with a video she collaborated with 'Conservation International' called ‘Nature is Speaking.’
The video is about how earth has been here longer than we have and has endured a lot for decades. It is about the actions of human beings in their lifetime that will determine their fate, and how ‘nature doesn’t need people, but we, the people, need nature.’
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot, who is popularly known for portraying the DC superhero Wonder Woman, took to Instagram to say that at this time of social distancing, staying indoors is her ‘superpower.’
She encouraged fans to be safe and be aware of the fact that the coronavirus is extremely contagious and not to be taken lightly. She also reminded them that we are all one, and we will all fight this together.
Here's a look at what other celebrities had to say...
Justin Bieber (singer)
Bella Hadid (model)
Blake Lively (actress)
Shawn Mendes (singer)
Lady Gaga (singer)
Alicia Keyes (musician)
Ariana Grande (singer)
Taylor Swift (singer)
