Beware: COVID-19 is knocking on our doors

Last week was a continuation of our battle against the global pandemic of coronavirus. It seems like COVID-19 has taken over all aspects of life and business as we knew it. The Indian Railways suspended all passenger services till March 31, almost everyone has started working from home, 75 districts are now under lockdown and Section 144 has been imposed at several places, and we even had a voluntary 14-hour 'Janata' curfew.





India Inc and the government are tirelessly working to fight this pandemic. The govt announced that it is working on a financial package for all sectors impacted by the virus.





And that's not all. It also launched a COVID-19 ‘Solution Challenge’ for individuals and companies to submit tech-based ideas for “strengthening the fight against coronavirus” and win Rs 1 lakh. To battle the sea of misinformation around the disease, the Centre also created a WhatsApp helpdesk to spread awareness and help citizens stay safe.





As the world readies for a recession in the aftermath of COVID-19, startups are hustling to deal with the ongoing crisis and economic consequences.





Here are some tips on how to avoid the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and what to do if you show symptoms.





While most of us have the option of working remotely, and access to hand sanitizers, masks, and soaps, it’s work as usual for blue-collar workers.





Corporate India believes that the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic will be significant and long term.





With this offering, SurveySparrow intends to help state, local governments, NGOs, employees, and individuals communicate with organisations effectively.





Here are 19 myths about coronavirus busted by health experts and designated organisations so that you don’t fall prey to fake news.





In a joint venture with US-based Co-Diagnostics, CoSara Diagnostics aims to cater to India as well as export testing kits to surrounding regions.





