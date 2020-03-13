Skill up for the digital future with India's #1 Machine Learning Lab and AI Research Center

In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has offered industries tremendous potential for making production more efficient, flexible and reliable. Industries across various domains are now looking to apply AI. In fact, a recent report by Infosys, which surveyed 1,000 senior IT and business decision-makers in companies across seven countries, found that more than half of these companies had already invested in deep-learning AI algorithms.





Every tech professional today, irrespective of their role in the organisation, needs to be AI/ML-ready to compete in the new world order. In keeping with the current and future demand for professionals with expertise in AI and Machine Learning (ML), and to help build a holistic understanding of the subject, IIIT Hyderabad, in association with TalentSprint, an ed-tech platform, is offering an AI/ML Executive Certification Program for working professionals in India and abroad.





The programme is designed for working professionals in a 13-week format that involves masterclass lectures, hands-on labs, mentorship, hackathons, and workshops to ensure fast-track learning. The programme is conducted in Hyderabad to enable a wider audience to benefit from the expertise of IIIT Hyderabad’s Machine Learning Lab.





The programme has successfully completed 11 cohorts with 2200+ participants who are currently working with more than 600 top companies.





You can apply for the 14th cohort here

Why sign up?

Participants will get access to in-person classes every weekend. This enables professionals from in and around Hyderabad to build AI/ML expertise from India’s top Machine Learning Lab at IIIT Hyderabad.





With a balanced mix of lectures and labs, the programme will also host hackathons, group labs, and workshops. Participants will also get assistance from mentors throughout the programme. The programme’s Hackathons, Group Labs, and Workshops also enable participants to work in teams of exceptional peer groups. Moreover, the lectures are delivered by world class faculty and industry experts.





What will you learn?

● Refresh your knowledge on coding and the mathematics necessary for building expertise in AI/ML





● Learn to translate real-world problems into AI/ML abstractions





● Learn about and apply standard AI/ML algorithms to create AI/ML applications





● Implement practical solutions using Deep Learning Techniques and Toolchains





● Participate in industry projects and hackathons

The IIIT Hyderabad factor

While there are a number of courses on offer in this domain, what makes this AI/ML Executive Certification Program stand out is the fact that it is offered by India's No. 1 Machine Learning Lab at IIIT Hyderabad. The programme follows a unique 5-step learning process to ensure fast-track learning: Masterclass Lectures, Hands-on Labs, Mentorship, Hackathons and Workshops. Moreover, participants also get a chance to learn and collaborate with leading people from academia, industry and global bluechip Institutions.





The institute has been the torch bearer of research for several years. It hosts the Kohli Center (KCIS), India's leading center on intelligent systems. KCIS's research was featured in 600 publications and has received 5,792 citations in academic publications. It also hosts the Center for Visual Information Technology (CVIT) that focuses on basic and advanced research in Image Processing Computer Vision, Computer Graphics and Machine Learning





Tech professionals with at least one year work experience and coding background are encouraged to apply. The programme is especially beneficial for business leaders, CXOs, project managers/developers, analysts and developers. Applications for the 14th cohort are closing on March 20. Apply today!