How to keep yourself engaged during this lockdown
As the world battles its biggest public health crisis in a century, here are a bunch of apps that’ll help you stay afloat during a lockdown.
Rural India will soon face cash shortage
BCFI estimates a cash shortage to arise in rural areas due to the lockdown to curb coronavirus as Business Correspondents are restricted from travelling.
Foodtech players battling complications
The 21-day national lockdown and increased focus on healthy food have led to a plunge in orders and on-ground challenges for foodtech biggies.
Enabling social distancing at clinics
Oxyfind has developed an application for patients and doctors to enable contactless appointments, helping reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Ola launches crowdfunding platform
Ola has launched a crowdfunding platform - Drive the Driver Fund which aims to offer relief to the driver community, affected by the spread of coronavirus.
How telemedicine is helping during lockdown
With a country-wide lockdown to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, healthtech startups are turning out to be quite helpful for many across India.
Long walk home for migrant workers
Thanks to the nationwide lockdown, migrant workers are losing their jobs and shelter, and are literally walking hundreds of kilometres on foot to go home.
