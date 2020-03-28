How to keep yourself engaged during this lockdown

As the world battles its biggest public health crisis in a century, here are a bunch of apps that’ll help you stay afloat during a lockdown.

By Team YS
28th Mar 2020
Apps to keep you engaged during lockdown

App

As the world battles its biggest public health crisis in a century, here are a bunch of apps that’ll help you stay afloat during a lockdown.


Rural India will soon face cash shortage

wholesale

wholesale and retail will change because of technology

BCFI estimates a cash shortage to arise in rural areas due to the lockdown to curb coronavirus as Business Correspondents are restricted from travelling.


Foodtech players battling complications

Coronavirus impact on online food delivery

The impact of Coronavirus on foodtech players like Swiggy and Zomato

The 21-day national lockdown and increased focus on healthy food have led to a plunge in orders and on-ground challenges for foodtech biggies.


Enabling social distancing at clinics

Oxyfind

Core team at Oxyfind

Oxyfind has developed an application for patients and doctors to enable contactless appointments, helping reduce the spread of coronavirus. 


Ola launches crowdfunding platform 

Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

Ola has launched a crowdfunding platform - Drive the Driver Fund which aims to offer relief to the driver community, affected by the spread of coronavirus.


How telemedicine is helping during lockdown

Healthtech

With a country-wide lockdown to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, healthtech startups are turning out to be quite helpful for many across India.


Long walk home for migrant workers

migrant workers returning home

Thanks to the nationwide lockdown, migrant workers are losing their jobs and shelter, and are literally walking hundreds of kilometres on foot to go home.


How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

