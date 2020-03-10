Facebook-backed Meesho only Indian company on Fast Company 2020 global MIC list

Social commerce platform Meesho announced that it has secured the number 14 spot on Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (MIC) 2020 list – the only Indian company to be featured this year.





Meesho founders: Sanjeev Barnwal (left) and Vidit Aatrey





According to a statement by the startup, it is also the number one on MICs India list. The list includes businesses making a profound impact on industry and culture, showcasing innovative ways to thrive in a fast-changing world. This year’s MIC list features 434 businesses from 39 countries.





Commenting on this achievement, Meesho Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said,





“Over 80 percent of first-time entrepreneurs created through the Meesho model are women. We've been able to build a simple yet powerful ecosystem that has empowered them to earn from home. This recognition is a testament to the scale of social impact we have created in just three years, and our commitment to build a strong community of self-starters by enabling anyone to start a business without capital.”





According to Meesho, it has enabled over 2.8 million Indians to start their own business without capital, putting an overwhelming majority of women from small towns back into the workforce, empowering them to earn a sustainable livelihood by selling on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.





Through these social sellers, the Facebook-backed startup has created a disruptive distribution channel for 40,000+ suppliers and manufacturers, many of whom have come online for the first time.





The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise, which provides a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who supervised the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)