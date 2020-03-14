Why raising money is 10X tougher for a fund

In a conversation with YourStory, Sanjay Nath, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Blume Ventures, speaks about the difficulties in raising funds as a VC firm.

By Team YS
14th Mar 2020
Fundraising for a fund is 10X tougher: Sanjay Nath 

Blume Ventures

In a conversation with YourStory, Sanjay Nath, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Blume Ventures, speaks about the difficulties in raising funds as a VC firm. 


