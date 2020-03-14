Why raising money is 10X tougher for a fund

In a conversation with YourStory, Sanjay Nath, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Blume Ventures, speaks about the difficulties in raising funds as a VC firm.





Illustration: YS Design

Ecosia promises to save the environment with your internet searches. It is one of the highest-rated apps on the Google Play Store.





Rajat Khandelwal

Jaipur-based startup ClassVita unifies the ecosystem of early education centres through four different products, which cater to four different stakeholders.





Edtech startups BYJU’S, Toppr, Vedantu, and Lido are stepping in to help students study after schools across India shut down due to coronavirus.





Co-Founders of Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap)

Home services startup Urban Company has pledged over Rs 150 crore towards the training and safety of its professionals over the next three years.





Seema Chaudhary, Director of Harbinger Systems

Seema Chaudhary, Director, Harbinger Systems, shares her account of experimenting with life by taking the road less travelled back when it was not the popular thing to do.





Team at NowPurchase

Naman Shah’s NowPurchase has built an end-to-end, full-stack industrial procurement platform for foundries in West Bengal, and gets over 1,000 orders each month.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!