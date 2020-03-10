The Indian startup launching world's first blockchain-powered satellite

Kerala-based Accubits aims to send a low-Earth orbit satellite to space to establish a blockchain ledger to enable a secure transactional network for financial and IoT systems.

By Team YS
10th Mar 2020
The world's first blockchain-powered satellite

Accubits

