Coronavirus: With no humans in sight, how India looked on 'janata curfew'

Here's how cities across India observed the janata curfew, a one-day citizen's lockdown, to fight the rising number of coronavirus cases.

By Kanishk Singh
22nd Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised speech on Thursday, had asked people to observe 'janata curfew', a voluntary citizen's curfew in which people were asked to stay at home on March 22. The one-day lockdown was observed keeping in mind the rising number of coronavirus cases in India and around the world.


The number of COVID-19 cases crossed 340 on Sunday, with five confirmed deaths according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Seventy-five districts, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, are on lockdown till March 31. In many parts of the country, Section 144 has been imposed, banning the gathering of more than five people. Bengaluru has imposed Section 144 from 9 pm to 12 am on Sunday so that people don't flood the streets after the nationwide janata curfew ends, while Chennai extended the curfew till 5 am on Monday.


Cities all across India observed the janata curfew, with roads, markets, parks, and other outdoor places being deserted. The Indian Railways cancelled over 3,700 trains while many cities reduced the number of public transport services owing to the curfew.

Here's how cities across India looked on janata curfew:

Delhi


Vishakhapatnam

Kolkata

Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

Bengaluru

Chennai

Goa

Chandigarh

Guwahati


Across the world, the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with Europe emerging as the new epicentre for the outbreak. Italy saw the highest global one-day death toll since the outbreak began, with close to 800 people reported dead on March 21. The death toll in Spain rose by over 400 while the number of cases increase in Germany, Iran and Spain.


On a positive note, China, where the outbreak first began in Wuhan, reported zero new domestic transmissions for the third consecutive day after many parts of the country was put under total lockdown for weeks.


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

An Army colonel, a fashion designer, and a CA want to keep you ‘safe’ with their startup

Ramarko Sengupta

15 quotes by billionaire businessman Ben Horowitz to inspire entrepreneurs and go-getters

Sujata Sangwan

Samsung brings its A-game to India with two luxury products - The Wall and Galaxy Z Flip

Sahil Bhalla

How data science can change the way we buy clothes

Dhimaan Shah
Daily Capsule
What led to Meesho's current business model
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm commits Rs 5 Cr for developing coronavirus-related medical solutions

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Indian Railways suspends all passenger services till March 31

Press Trust of India

Karnataka shuts state borders, announces free ration for two months to deal with coronavirus

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Amazon to hire 1 lakh new employees, provide jobs for those laid off, says Jeff Bezos

Debolina Biswas

Delhi Police offer flowers to people on streets, advise janata curfew to fight coronavirus

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus cases in India climb to 324; social distancing continues

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru