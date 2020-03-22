Coronavirus: With no humans in sight, how India looked on 'janata curfew'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised speech on Thursday, had asked people to observe 'janata curfew', a voluntary citizen's curfew in which people were asked to stay at home on March 22. The one-day lockdown was observed keeping in mind the rising number of coronavirus cases in India and around the world.





The number of COVID-19 cases crossed 340 on Sunday, with five confirmed deaths according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Seventy-five districts, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, are on lockdown till March 31. In many parts of the country, Section 144 has been imposed, banning the gathering of more than five people. Bengaluru has imposed Section 144 from 9 pm to 12 am on Sunday so that people don't flood the streets after the nationwide janata curfew ends, while Chennai extended the curfew till 5 am on Monday.





Cities all across India observed the janata curfew, with roads, markets, parks, and other outdoor places being deserted. The Indian Railways cancelled over 3,700 trains while many cities reduced the number of public transport services owing to the curfew.

Here's how cities across India looked on janata curfew:

Delhi

The widespread impact of the 'Janata curfew' is seen on the streets of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/7Gy7Q55BbI — Kunal Karan (@KorbinKunal) March 22, 2020





Delhi: A flock of pigeons gather in Connaught Place area, as people restrict their movement in the national capital amid #JantaCurfew today announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/axyxt8fUxX — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Vishakhapatnam

The most beautiful city in the world supports PM @narendramodi ‘s call for #JantaCurfew. 100% support !!! pic.twitter.com/7UtreFktF4 — Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) March 22, 2020

Kolkata

People of Kolkata whole heartedly supporting PM Modi's call of #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/Egcu3foMJF — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) March 22, 2020

Mumbai

“Mumbai never stops”, they say!



Well, it’s not entirely true though.



Mumbai knows when to keep going and just about when to stop. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/ykZF4Qo9i2 — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) March 22, 2020

Navi Mumbai

#JantaCurfew seen in Ulwe Navimumbai! Thanks to police as people here would not have listened @Navimumpolice @DGPMaharashtra this should happen alternate days till 31st pic.twitter.com/ePnpm80AlF — simran (@simu2d) March 22, 2020

Bengaluru

Chennai

Goa

Vasco Goa today JANTA CURFEW pic.twitter.com/fQhHswste2 — Tones (@TonesInAction) March 22, 2020

Chandigarh

Full success of Janta Curfew in Chandigarh. Not even a single person is seen in our Sector 48. #JantaCurfew #JantaCurfewMarch22 #JanataCurfew #JantaCurfewChallenge pic.twitter.com/s8eagxh2QV — SARBJIT SINGH BAHGA (@BahgaSARBJIT) March 22, 2020

Guwahati

Janta Curfew: Vehicles off roads as people stay indoors in Assam. Jalukbari over bridge wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Photo:PTI pic.twitter.com/U5BJTK8rb8 — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) March 22, 2020





Across the world, the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with Europe emerging as the new epicentre for the outbreak. Italy saw the highest global one-day death toll since the outbreak began, with close to 800 people reported dead on March 21. The death toll in Spain rose by over 400 while the number of cases increase in Germany, Iran and Spain.





On a positive note, China, where the outbreak first began in Wuhan, reported zero new domestic transmissions for the third consecutive day after many parts of the country was put under total lockdown for weeks.





(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)