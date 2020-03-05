[Jobs Roundup] Use your skills and expertise to land a job at ecommerce giant Amazon

American multinational ecommerce company, Amazon, launched its shopping website in India in February 2012. Since then, the ecommerce giant has generated over 7,00,000 jobs in India.





Amazon CEO Jeff Bezoz was on a surprise visit to India in January this year. At the Amazon Smbhav event, a first-of-its-kind mega summit in New Delhi, he announced that Amazon would be making an “Incremental investment of $1 billion in digitising small and medium business.”





The ecommerce major recently pumped over Rs 1,700 crore into its payments and wholesale business units in India, in January 2020. This signals the opportunity that the US giant sees in the country.





With its continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and logistics network, Amazon announced that it plans to create a million new jobs in India by 2025. The release by the company said the jobs will be both directly and indirectly across industry, including information technology, skill development, retail and manufacturing.





YourStory lists a few recent job openings at Amazon.





Data Scientist

Experience required: Five plus years

Amazon Seller Services is looking for a Data Scientist to work from the conceptualisation to delivery of statistical analysis, perspective, and predictive analysis, and Machine Learning (ML) implementation projects. The candidate should have the ability to understand a business problem and given a business problem, be able to estimate the solution feasibility and potential approaches based on available data.





The ideal candidate should have a MS or PhD in Computer Science or ML or Operational Research or Statistics or in a quantitative field. He/She should have a strong grounding in applied statistical modeling and a strong grasp of statistical concepts. A strong level of proficiency in Python is necessary, and past experience of putting ML model in production is preferred.





Senior Finance Analyst

Experience required: Five plus

Amazon is looking for a Senior Finance Analyst for its world wide Retail Business Service to enhance its operational efficiency through comprehensive business and operational reporting, develop models to help operations understand return on investment, and drive new ways to measure and simulate the performance of our current business.





The individual should have strong financial acumen including familiarity with forecasting, budgeting, and variance analysis with business acumen. He/She be a CA or have an MBA degree from a premier business school. The ideal candidate should know how to design financial reports, simplify financial processes and reports. Familiarity with Tableau, AWS and Qlikview is preferred.





Senior Product Manager

Experience required: Seven plus years

The Senior Product Manager will be building products to better manage content operations within the Amazon Appstore. He/She will be leading product and business requirements, and execute plan for delivering products to enhance developer and consumer experience.





The candidate will be responsible for maintaining a product and feature roadmap, and managing prioritisation and operational support load. He/She will be required to partner internally with engineering and cross-functional teams to define and deliver product vision.





An ideal candidate must have seven plus years of experience in product management, and in a consumer-facing online commerce, wireless content, or mobile services company. An MBA is preferred.





ACES Manager - Prime Now

Experience required: NA





ACES Area Manager will be focused in supporting Prime Now Operations and 3P stores operations team to make continuous improvements on behalf of Amazon customers. He/She has to use Kaizen methodology to drive large scale process improvements or reduction in costs. The candidate will be required to develop robust systems and train operators.





An ideal candidate must have previous experience in operational logistics or supply chain, manufacturing, transportation, general management or engineering role. He/She should demonstrate a strong track record of A post graduation or MBA is preferred.





Capacity Planner

Experience required: Six plus years

Capacity Planner at Amazon will be responsible for owning and optimising partner LTF process for the .IN business. He/She will lead the weekly and monthly LTF meetings with various partner sites and be their Amazon point of contact for all related queries.





The ideal candidate should have advanced Microsoft Excel skills, and must have demonstrated experience managing routine scheduling and RTA work in multi-channel global contact center environments, including phone, email and chat. A Master’s degree in a business or quantitative field, such as engineering, economics, mathematics, or business administration is preferred.





