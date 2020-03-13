Stock market bloodbath amid coronavirus fears; Sensex, Nifty drop over 10 pc

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 3,200 points and the broader Nifty sank near 8,600 level, hitting their lower circuit limits, in the opening session on Friday as coronavirus pandemic-led recession fears fuelled worldwide panic.

By Press Trust of India
13th Mar 2020
Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 3,200 points and the broader Nifty sank near 8,600 level, hitting their lower circuit limits, in opening session on Friday as coronavirus pandemic-led recession fears fuelled worldwide panic.


Stock exchanges have halted trading for 45 minutes.


Manic selling across the globe rendered stocks at multi-year lows.


Continuing its downward spiral, domestic BSE Sensex sank 3,213 points in early trade, plummeting 10.86 percent to 29,564.58, which triggered the lower circuit limit.
sensex
Similarly, the NSE Nifty cracked 966.10 points, or 10.07 percent, to 8,624.05.


In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 2,919.26 points or 8.18 percent lower at 32,778.14, and the broader Nifty slumped 868.25 points or 8.30 percent to close at 9,590.15.


On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,475.29 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.


All Sensex components were in the red. HCL Tech was the top loser, tanking up to 15 percent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and NTPC.


According to traders, volatility heightened in global markets as benchmarks world over went into panic mode, insinuating a freakish selloff.


Wall Street lost 10 percent in its worst session since 1987, while London also had its worst day since that year.


Frankfurt had its blackest day since 1989, the year the Berlin Wall fell, while Paris suffered its worst one-day loss on record.


Besides selloff in global equities, choppiness in international oil prices and depreciating rupee added to investor concerns, they added.


The rupee depreciated 13 paise to 74.41 per US dollar (intra-day).


Brent crude oil futures dropped 0.90 percent to $32.92 per barrel.


Further, incessant foreign fund outflow also spooked market participants, traders said.


Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai dropped over 3.32 percent, Hong Kong saw 5.61 percent drop, Seoul 7.58 percent, and Tokyo cracked up to 7.97 percent.


More than 130,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in 116 countries and territories, killing at least 4,900 people.


The number of coronavirus patients in India has risen to 74, as per the health ministry.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

