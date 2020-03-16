Coronavirus: McDonald's, Domino's Pizza introduce contactless delivery

McDonald's and Domino's Pizza have introduced contactless delivery, to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

By Press Trust of India
16th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

McDonald's and Domino's Pizza have introduced 'contactless' delivery, with state governments taking measures to avoid mass gathering of people and enforcing social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This comes after Zomato and Swiggy also introduced contactless delivery options last week.


Westlife Development, owner and operator of of McDonald's restaurants in west and southern India, on Monday, said it has launched 'contactless' delivery to ensure food reaches customers without being touched by bare hands, and is delivered safely with adequate social distancing measures.
Online food delivery

McDonald's and Domino's Pizza introduce 'contactless' delivery

Also Read

Coronavirus pandemic: how different countries are combating the COVID-19 infection


Similarly, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), the licensee for Domino's Pizza in India said it has introduced zero-contact delivery across all 1,325 restaurants of Domino's Pizza in India.


In a regulatory filing, Westlife Development said it has provided riders with sanitisers to sanitise hands before and after each delivery and has instructed them to sanitise delivery bags after every two hours of use.


All delivery bags for both McDelivery service and third-party delivery partner orders are sealed with tape and the bill is stuck on the back of every bag, it said adding that presenter, assembler, packer and runner use gloves while handling food and delivery packets.


Westlife Development Ltd focuses on establishing and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd.


Commenting on steps taken, Hardcastle Restaurants Managing Director Smita Jatia said, "Our customers' safety has been and will continue to be our top priority. On one hand, we have doubled up the safety and hygiene processes at our restaurants and on the other, we are ensuring 'contactless' delivery to uphold consumers' trust in McDonald's."


The company further said that since the government is shutting malls and restaurants as a precautionary measure, McDonald's is expanding its delivery network to ensure its food is available to customers, both through its app and through third-party delivery partners


JFL said its zero-contact delivery feature has been introduced as an additional precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both the customers and the delivery staff.


Customers can choose zero-contact delivery option while placing an order through its latest app and it is applicable for all prepaid orders, it added.


Once the safe delivery expert arrives with the order, the person will place it in front of the customer's door in a carry bag before moving back to a safe distance and will wait to ensure that it has been collected, it said.


Commenting on the step, JFL Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director Pratik Pota, said, "In these difficult times, we have put in place even more stringent hygiene and sanitation protocols in our stores and for delivery."


All delivery staff are company employees who have been hired after undergoing health checks, he added.


With the number of coronavirus infection rising in India, several state governments have announced measures to contain infection, including closing of schools, colleges, cinema halls and shopping malls.


The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 with one new case each in Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, Health Ministry officials said on Monday.


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How to avoid coronavirus and what to do if you have symptoms

Ramarko Sengupta

10 quotes by ports tycoon Gautam Adani that reveal the secret behind his success

Sujata Sangwan

10 quotes by India's retail czar Kishore Biyani for aspiring entrepreneurs

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Home-tech startup ZunRoof raises $3M from Godrej

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Indian startups to the rescue during coronavirus outbreak
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How to avoid coronavirus and what to do if you have symptoms

Ramarko Sengupta

Flipkart forms partnership with Aegon Life Insurance for digital policies

Team YS

[Funding alert] Home-tech startup ZunRoof raises $3M from Godrej

Apurva P

10 quotes by India's retail czar Kishore Biyani for aspiring entrepreneurs

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] AutoMony raises $3M in Series A led by Asha Impact and Sundaram Finance

Sujata Sangwan

In tough times like these, entrepreneurs need to work on finding new solutions: investor Tim Draper

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru